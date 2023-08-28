Anthropologie Announces Exclusive Collaboration with French Cook and Author, Mimi Thorisson

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the American lifestyle brand, and French cook and author, Mimi Thorisson, announced today the launch of their exclusive collaboration.

Mimi Thorisson, known for her beloved cookbooks, A Kitchen in France, French Country Cooking and Old World Italian, has brought her endless curiosity and passion for the rich food heritage and magic of Italian cooking to her inaugural tableware collection with Anthropologie.

Mimi's Italian Hours collection shares the story of culinary adventure where old tradition meets modern life and offers an inviting tablescape setting for friends and family to come together. For Mimi, the table is a place for gathering to celebrate the season's abundance. In her words, "Food is love, food is life."

Inspired by the tradition of Italian pottery art, each cherished piece is characterized by rustic charm, seasonally warm colors, and intricate motifs. The exclusive collection for Anthropologie features bakeware, dishware, glassware, serving sets, table linens, and more, to inspire festivity in every meal.

"Our team really enjoyed working on this first ever collaboration with Mimi Thorisson," said Louie Higaki, General Merchandising Manager of AnthroLiving. "The collection includes intricate and charming tabletop styles that will be sure to add a touch of functional splendor to any home. Each piece lends a creative touch to our only-at-Anthro style. We can't wait to see how our customers will respond to our latest home collection!"

"I am thrilled to finally unveil my latest collaboration with Anthropologie, and to introduce their incredibly loyal customers to our whimsical Italian-countryside-inspired collection," said Mimi Thorisson. "Our approach was to create a collection of warm and inviting tableware to set the stage for a memorable evening, for a life well-lived. Each piece features detailed patterns and rich hues that are designed to elevate any dinner party and bring our loved ones closer together."

The Mimi Thorisson exclusively for Anthropologie collection will be available both in-store and online beginning today. The line is priced between $14 for a spoon rest and $168 for a vase.

About Mimi Thorisson

Mimi Thorisson is a French cook and writer living with her husband, five children and three dogs in the picturesque regions of Turin, Italy. Capturing a culinary expedition throughout her blog, Manger and hosted, and her authentic French and Italian cookbooks, A Kitchen in France, French Country Cooking, and Old Word Italian, she takes readers through an immersive journey into the flavors of her home regions. Central to Mimi's philosophy is her gift of orchestrating inviting tablescapes. With a talent for curating a thoughtfully laid dining space, full of promise, Mimi operates with the belief that gathering together for a meal is a necessary framework for a well-lived life—and a necessary tool for well-being.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Media Contact

Kate Haldy

Public Relations Director

pr@anthropologie.com

