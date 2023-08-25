Liberty Safe Announces Centurion 32 Deluxe Gun Safe

Liberty Safe launches Centurion 32 Deluxe, an entry-level gun safe with impressive capacity.

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Safe announced today the launch of a new entry-level gun safe, the Centurion 32 Deluxe, a large addition to its popular Centurion series. This new model offers increased storage capabilities with a 4" deeper design compared to the Centurion 24 and includes unique interior configuration options. The Centurion 32 Deluxe is Liberty Safe's largest entry-level safe and is great for gun collectors on a budget.

The Centurion 32 Deluxe is made in the USA and boasts a folded steel body, one-of-a-kind locking bar technology, and 40 minutes of fire protection at 1200°. This safe is now available for purchase through libertysafe.com and over 500 authorized dealers nationwide.

Centurion 32 Deluxe Features:

Storage capacity for up to 32 long guns

Liberty Safe's one-of-a-kind locking bar technology for better pry resistance

40-minute fire rating to protect guns and other valuables in the event of a fire

Folded steel body for a tougher, more rigid frame

"The Centurion 32 Deluxe is a fantastic starter safe," said Joe Fail, Liberty Safe CEO. "Of course, we have safes with higher fire ratings and more security features, but we hope this new addition to our entry-level Centurion line allows more people to obtain the storage they need to protect their families and their valuables."

This announcement from Liberty Safe comes just in time for the holiday season, a time when gun safe sales are at their highest.

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe has been manufacturing safes in the USA for over 30 years. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit the needs of gun owners. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit www.libertysafe.com.

