Focusing on High-performance Advanced Packaging and Global Layout, JCET Achieved Quarter-on-Quarter Growth in Q2 2023

Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 6.31 billion, an increase of 7.7% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Generated RMB 1.19 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.75 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.44 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.39 billion, an increase of 250.8% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.22, as compared to RMB 0.39 in Q2 2022.

1H 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 12.17 billion.
  • Generated RMB 2.42 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.56 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2023 was RMB 0.86 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.5 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.28, as compared to RMB 0.87 in 1H 2022.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2023. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2023, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 12.17 billion, and net profit of RMB 0.5 billion. In Q2 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 6.31 billion, an increase of 7.7% quarter-on-quarter, and net profit of RMB 0.39 billion, an increase of 250.8% quarter-on-quarter.

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)
(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)(PRNewswire)

In the first half of 2023, the global semiconductor industry was in the fluctuating stage of bottoming out and rebounding. JCET adhered to high-performance advanced packaging technologies and product development mechanism, focusing on solutions for emerging applications such as high performance computing and storage, enhanced strategic layout of production capacity, and further strengthened its market position in the global IC industry.

JCET continues to enhance its technological innovation, with R&D investment of RMB 0.67 billion in the first half of this year, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%. The company's multi-dimensional fan-out heterogeneous integration solution XDFOI™ for 2.5D/3D packaging achieved HVM, providing high-performance chiplet package solutions and production capacity for global customers. In collaboration with multiple customers in the field of high-density SiP technology, JCET has achieved the development and mass production of multiple RFFE modules and AiP modules in the 5G millimeter-wave market. The company is intensifying its market exploration in sectors such as automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and high-performance computing. During the reporting period, revenue from automotive electronics achieved a year-on-year growth of 130%. The company has established a subsidiary with controlling stake in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai, reinforcing its strategic capacity layout in the field of automotive electronics.

In addition, the company has optimized various operational expenses and asset structures, maintaining a stable cash flow capability. It has achieved positive free cash flow for 15 consecutive quarters.

While pursuing its own development, JCET actively engages in philanthropic efforts, contributing to society in areas such as health and environmental protection, disaster relief during floods, and science popularization initiatives.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has always centered its focus on customers, and achieved quarter-on-quarter growth in performance for the second quarter of this year. Looking ahead, the direction of high-performance advanced packaging technology driving the innovation of the IC industry has become increasingly clear. JCET remains committed to achieving high-quality development through professional and international management, and will continue to create value for investors and the IC industry."

For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)                                                                








RMB in millions


















Jun 30, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

ASSETS










Current assets










  Currency funds







5,352


2,459

  Trading financial assets







2,006


4,316

  Derivative financial assets







0


18

  Accounts receivable







3,545


3,689

  Receivables financing







105


59

  Prepayments







127


110

  Other receivables







63


61

  Inventories







3,003


3,152

  Other current assets







251


279

Total current assets







14,452


14,143

Non-current assets










  Long-term receivables







41


40

  Long-term equity investments







744


765

  Other equity investments







456


440

  Investment properties







87


89

  Fixed assets







19,574


19,517

  Construction in progress







710


807

  Right-of-use assets







567


578

  Intangible assets







483


483

  Goodwill







2,293


2,210

  Long-term prepaid expenses







22


28

  Deferred tax assets







274


247

  Other non-current assets







106


61

Total non-current assets







25,357


25,265

Total assets







39,809


39,408











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  







Jun 30, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

Current liabilities










  Short-term borrowings







1,211


1,174

  Derivative financial liabilities







2


0

  Notes payable







215


339

  Accounts payable







4,603


4,634

  Contract liabilities







273


214

  Employee benefits payable







689


984

  Taxes and surcharges payable







158


210

  Other payables







396


378

  Current portion of long-term liabilities







2,857


3,096

  Other current liabilities







4


4

Total current liabilities







10,408


11,033

Non-current liabilities










  Long-term borrowings







3,013


2,721

  Lease liabilities







549


562

  Long-term employee benefits payable







11


14

  Deferred income







362


340

  Deferred tax liabilities







14


40

  Other non-current liabilities







41


55

Total non-current liabilities







3,990


3,732

Total liabilities







14,398


14,765

Equity










  Paid-in capital







1,787


1,780

  Capital reserves







15,265


15,080

  Accumulated other comprehensive income







750


400

  Specialized reserves







2


0

  Surplus reserves







229


229

  Unappropriated profit







7,292


7,154

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent







25,325


24,643

Minority shareholders







86


0

Total equity







25,411


24,643

Total liabilities and equity







39,809


39,408





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                     


RMB in millions, except share data














Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022

Revenue



6,313


7,455


12,173


15,594

Less: Cost of sales



5,359


6,107


10,525


12,706

          Taxes and surcharges



27


27


47


43

          Selling expenses



51


48


100


97

          Administrative expenses



175


236


347


494

          Research and development expenses



360


315


669


638

          Finance expenses



(7)


(8)


51


15

            Including: Interest expenses



68


49


131


92

                     Interest income



27


9


35


16

Add: Other income



40


26


73


83

         Investment income / (loss)



(24)


28


(21)


40

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(10)


(2)


(21)


(7)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 



37


(17)


46


(14)

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(6)


2


(1)


(5)

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(5)


(65)


0


(64)

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 



13


9


16


23

Operating profit / (loss)



403


713


547


1,664

Add: Non-operating income



2


1


3


6

Less: Non-operating expenses



0


1


4


1

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



405


713


546


1,669

Less: Income tax expenses



19


31


50


126

Net profit / (loss) 



386


682


496


1,543

Classified by continuity of operations










  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



386


682


496


1,543

Classified by ownership










  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



386


682


496


1,543

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0


0


0


0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



7,264


5,196


7,154


4,335

Less: Cash dividends declared



358


356


358


356

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



7,292


5,522


7,292


5,522

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



481


419


350


386

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



481


419


350


386

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



6


0


17


0

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0


0


1


0

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments



6


0


16


0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



475


419


333


386

  Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



0


(7)


0


(7)

  Cash flow hedge reserve



0


(13)


0


(18)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



475


439


333


411

Total comprehensive income



867


1,101


846


1,929

  Including:










     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



867


1,101


846


1,929

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0


0


0


0

Earnings per share










  Basic earnings per share



0.22


0.39


0.28


0.87

  Diluted earnings per share



0.22


0.39


0.28


0.87

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions














Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



6,178


8,184


13,162


16,999

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



122


32


216


147

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



110


62


163


132

Total cash inflows from operating activities



6,410


8,278


13,541


17,278

  Cash payments for goods and services



4,069


5,766


8,454


11,612

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



878


1,060


2,072


2,309

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



254


314


466


501

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities



22


93


128


171

Total cash outflows from operating activities



5,223


7,233


11,120


14,593

Net cash flows from operating activities



1,187


1,045


2,421


2,685

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










  Cash receipts from returns of investments



4,350


4,160


8,280


5,160

  Cash receipts from investment income



38


32


52


38

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



7


8


32


34

  Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0


(1)


0


27

Total cash inflows from investing activities



4,395


4,199


8,364


5,259

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



749


651


1,588


1,550

  Cash payments for investments



3,200


4,310


5,980


5,960

Total cash outflows from investing activities



3,949


4,961


7,568


7,510

Net cash flows from investing activities



446


(762)


796


(2,251)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










  Cash proceeds from investments by others



230


0


230


0

      Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries



86


0


86


0

  Cash receipts from borrowings



1,317


985


1,664


1,515

Total cash inflows from financing activities



1,547


985


1,894


1,515

  Cash repayments for debts



755


988


1,740


1,734

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



414


49


467


90

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities



16


446


48


589

Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,185


1,483


2,255


2,413

Net cash flows from financing activities



362


(498)


(361)


(898)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



45


59


37


57

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



2,040


(156)


2,893


(407)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



3,306


2,512


2,453


2,763

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



5,346


2,356


5,346


2,356

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focusing-on-high-performance-advanced-packaging-and-global-layout-jcet-achieved-quarter-on-quarter-growth-in-q2-2023-301910142.html

SOURCE JCET Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.