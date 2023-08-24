PRIVACY ALERT: Genworth Financial Under Investigation for Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the personal information of over 2.5 million customers, policy holders, and agents of Genworth Financial, Inc. and its affiliated life insurance companies.

The data breach, first disclosed on May 31, 2023, stemmed from a third-party vendor's use of the popular MOVEit file transfer program, which attackers exploited using a security vulnerability reportedly present in software versions dating back to 2021. Genworth contracts with the vendor, PBI Research Services, to identify member deaths. PBI used the exploited software program to transfer files containing the sensitive personal information of certain Genworth customers and insurance agents.

According to Genworth, information impacted by the breach included, among other things, customers' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and policy numbers. Personal information belonging to certain Genworth insurance agents was also impacted, including names, dates of birth, full addresses, and Social Security numbers. Genworth advises on its website that impacted individuals may receive a notification letter from either or both of Genworth or PBI regarding this incident.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to relevant security practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a customer or agent of Genworth Financial and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/genworthfinancial.

