Preeminent Maker Fair Field + Supply Returns to the Hudson Valley October 6-8

Ninth Annual Fall Market at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, NY Showcases 275+ Makers, Live Music, Local Fare & More

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Field + Supply, renowned, modern maker fair, today announced the Fall MRKT will return to Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York October 6-8. Founded by award-winning interior designer Brad Ford, Field + Supply is expanding its footpoint to spotlight 275 makers at the upcoming Fall MRKT.

Field + Supply Fall MRKT, Hutton Brickyards, Kington, NY, October 6-8, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Field + Supply's mission is to connect a global community with artisans who are stewards of traditional craftsmanship and artistic processes. A one-of-a-kind shopping experience, the Fall MRKT will showcase a wide array of product categories spanning home goods, furniture, textiles, ceramics, art, decorative accessories, apothecary, jewelry, pets and more. New for the Fall MRKT, Field + Supply's sister brand, FAIR, will offer special experiences at Hutton Hall for members of the trade.

"Field + Supply offers a unique platform for industry professionals and design enthusiasts to discover emerging trends and boutique brands," said Brad Ford, Field + Supply Founder. "Many artisans will launch new collections and offer on-site customization, creating a truly unique experience for shoppers."

The Fall MRKT will also feature a robust lineup of activations including live music, maker demos, happy hours, kid's activities, coffee tastings, jewelry workshops and more. Exclusive Field + Supply apparel, custom tote bags from Steele Canvas and accessories will be available for purchase in the F+S booth.

Single, two-day, and three-day passes start at $20 and are available for purchase at fieldandsupply.com. Guests can experience Field + Supply from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm each day Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit fieldandsupply.com and @fieldandsupply on Instagram and TikTok.

About Field + Supply: Field + Supply began in 2014, as a modern interpretation of a traditional arts and crafts fair. Founded by award-winning interior designer Brad Ford, Field + Supply consists of a carefully curated selection of makers—highlighting goods from a variety of studios and workshops representing a wide range of product categories. Field + Supply's mission is to connect a global community with the artisans and makers who are stewards of traditional craftsmanship and artistic processes. This multi-day experience draws visitors and makers from local, national, and international locales, and has grown to include local food purveyors, live music, interactive activations, and a host of celebratory events with designers and makers over the course of the weekend. Now in its seventh year, Field + Supply is traditionally held twice annually—in Spring and Fall—at the scenic Hutton Brickyards, located on the banks of the Hudson River in Kingston, NY.

Field + Supply (PRNewsfoto/Brad Ford ID) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Field + Supply