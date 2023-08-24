Havenpark Communities Awards Academic Scholarships to Five Michigan Students

OREM, Utah, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities in Michigan and across the country, awarded academic scholarships to five Michigan students. The scholarships, worth up to $10,000 annually, are part of Havenpark's Annual Scholarship Fund for residents. In 2023, 38 residents from across the country were awarded scholarships to cover expenses for college, universities, trade, and vocational schools.

"Launching Havenpark's Education Success Program has been nothing short of a complete success," said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities. "Seeing the passion and drive these students have for their futures is inspiring. We're proud to support the residents living in our Michigan communities and across the nation."

Havenpark's Education Success Program dedicates $500,000 annually to distribute scholarships, provide mentoring, and increase higher education opportunities for residents living in its communities.

The following scholarship recipients who live in Havenpark's Michigan communities will attend the following schools:

Max Canfield – Saginaw Valley State University

Sabrina Hildinger – Saginaw Valley State University

Keira Moore – Eastern Michigan University

Jacqueline Stasa – Douglas J Aveda Institute

Haley Wallace – Jackson College

"This scholarship will significantly ease the financial burden that comes with pursuing higher education, and I can't thank you enough for providing me with this opportunity," said Max Canfield. "This investment in my education will have a lasting impact on my life, and I promise to work hard and strive for excellence in all that I do."

Haley Wallace plans to be part of her college's bowling team and eventually become a medical professional. "I will be a first-generation college student and I plan to get a bachelor's degree," she said. "I plan to go to Jackson College to start out and then transfer to a different college once I complete my associate's degree. I will be bowling for the Jackson College team as well."

Jacqueline Stasa, also a first-generation college student, is thrilled to follow her dreams of earning a college degree. The scholarship "lightened my financial burden, which allows me to focus more on the most important aspect of school: learning," said Stasa.

"What these students are doing is incredible. Our program is doing exactly what it's intended to do: motivate students to accomplish their higher education goals," said Jason Hale, director of Havenpark's Education Success Program. "We will continue to serve as a resource for our scholarship recipients throughout their college careers."

Havenpark is committed to enriching the lives of its residents; to learn more about the scholarship program or eligibility, visit Havenpark's website: https://havenparkcommunities.com/education/

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents in Michigan and across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

