With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 432%, RMG Erectors & Constructors Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that RMG Erectors & Constructors ranks No.1346 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

RMG Erectors & Constructors Ranks No. 1346 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 432%

"It was such an amazing honor to make the list in 2022, and now to be on the list again for 2023 just seems unreal, then add on top of that, we moved up the list over 1200 spots just makes this accomplishment even more rewarding," says Rober Mesmer. "Being a part of Inc. 5000 has opened up many new possibilities, but most importantly, it has brought me new friendships and bonds just by being a part of the community, and the bonds in which were created with some of my fellow nominees will truly last a lifetime."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Robert Mesmer adds, "I am very proud of this accomplishment as this continues to set us apart from our competition. I am also very proud of the entire RMG team. The growth we are experiencing is maintained through the hard work and dedication of the team. We have been growth driven as a company for the past few years, and we continue to maintain that growth year over year with strength and dedication. The team continues to be the best in our business segment, operate and conduct ourselves with absolute integrity, and continue to make and move up the Inc 5000 list."

About RMG Erectors & Constructors

Established in 2000, RMG Erectors & Constructors is recognized throughout the Nation and the World as the single largest Pre-Engineered Metal Building Erection firm. RMG erects more square footage of buildings each year than any other PEMB erector, with an annual total exceeding 4mill sf each year. RMG has made the 2022 Inc 5000 list of the Fastest growing Companies in the Nation, and has been named the #1 Building Erector ranked by Square Footage in the country for 2023. With multiple office locations throughout the country – Missoula MT, Sewell NJ and coming soon Nashville TN, these strategic locations around the country provide significant advantage to your project needs in any state a project is commissioned in. RMG's experience is multi-disciplined, working in Retail, Commercial, Industrial, Sport Complexes, Railroad, Oil & Pipeline, Health Care, Big Box, and more.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

