G FUEL and CD PROJEKT RED Brew "The Witcher" Energy Drink Collaboration

G FUEL Tawny Owl Potion Is Available in a Deluxe Collector's Box with Limited-Edition Collectibles Now at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a flavor adventure like no other as Game-Changing energy drink G FUEL teams up with CD PROJEKT RED's legendary dark-fantasy RPG video game series, The Witcher. Together, they've crafted a spellbinding new flavor, G FUEL Tawny Owl Potion, available now for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

G FUEL Tawny Owl Potion, inspired by (PRNewswire)

The G FUEL Tawny Owl Potion Collector's Box will be available for a limited time, making it a must-have collectible for fans of G FUEL and the iconic gaming series. Packaged in G FUEL's signature sleek design, the Collector's Box is covered in The Witcher art featuring Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri! It also comes with a new laser-etched Surgical Stainless Steel 24 oz Shaker Cup, ready to accompany fans on their virtual journeys battling fierce foes or embarking on everyday quests.

The G FUEL Tawny Owl Potion Collector's Box also comes with three premium items:

A brand-new Wolf School Medallion shaker accessory with a glow-in-the-dark surprise!

Two exclusive custom 5" x 7" Witcher art prints, celebrating the history of The Witcher .

A small witcher's potion vial, so you can take the stamina-regenerating Black Currant concoction with you to go!

Every witcher needs to be at peak performance when fighting. This energizing potion has a tart, flowery, berry taste of Black Currant that will have you back on your feet in no time! G FUEL Tawny Owl Energy Formula comes in a 40-serving tub that is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"We all know that Tawny Owl is one of the potions any good witcher needs in their inventory to keep their stamina up," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "So, while working together with CD PROJEKT RED, we wanted to make sure we brought the magic of The Witcher into our fans' energy routine. Fighting monsters and staying energized clearly go hand-in-hand!"

Ignite your taste buds and take your quest hunting, monster slaying, and all-round adventuring to new heights. Grab the new G FUEL Tawny Owl Potion Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for PCs and video game consoles. The studio's flagship titles include the futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077, its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, and The Witcher series of games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. Other games developed by the studio include Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. Together with GOG.COM , a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

About The Witcher franchise

Created by CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher is a series of fantasy role-playing games following the adventures of professional monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. To date, the series has sold over 75 million copies worldwide and garnered over 1,000 awards. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and later in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. In 2022, a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 was released. Overall, the game has won a total of 250 Game of the Year awards and sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The Witcher games are set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G Fuel