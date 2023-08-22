Total Flavor Touchdown: Wendy's New Loaded Nacho Sandwiches and Queso Fries Join the Made to Crave Menu

The game-changing cheesy bites will have fans leaving their boring order behind and making the transfer to Wendy's

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is throwing a flavor-packed touchdown into the hearts and taste buds of fans everywhere with its latest menu additions to the Made to Crave line-up – the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich and Queso Fries. This winning combination of crunchy, cheesy goodness will have fans waving goodbye to their bland meals and transferring to Wendy's. It's time for a flavor upgrade.

Score Big on Flavor with Wendy's Game-Changing Cheesy Duo: The Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries. (PRNewswire)

A New Recruit Worth Rooting For: Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger

The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger delivers the unbeatable experience of a fully loaded nacho platter in every mouthwatering, unforgettable bite. Wendy's star player, the classic, fresh never frozen* square beef patty, is generously crowned with melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, topped with a tantalizing spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce and tomato. The all-out blitz of flavors and spices are sandwiched between a towering jalapeño cheddar bun that packs a zesty taste with a kick of spice, creating an unforgettable culinary experience for fans. For those who are 'team chicken', sub in a Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich for your game day.

"At Wendy's, we are dedicated to creating exceptional, craveable experiences for our passionate fans, and our talented culinary team continues to deliver time and time again with our stacked Made to Crave roster," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger pays homage to two American tailgating classics – cheeseburgers and nachos – and will have fans leaving the other guys behind and making the transfer to Wendy's this season."

Queso Fries Join the Starting Lineup

Gear up to rally behind a rush of flavor with the all-new Queso Fries that are anything BUT your average cheese fries. Topped with the same delicious roasted poblano queso from the Loaded Nacho Sandwiches and mouthwatering shredded cheddar cheese, every bite of Wendy's natural-cut Hot & Crispy Queso Fries are bound to take fans' tastebuds on a cheesy, melt-in-your mouth journey to the end zone.

"We're always looking to push the envelope with our signature Hot and Crispy Fries to give our fans layers of delicious flavors combined with the crispiness you won't find anywhere else," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "Our new Queso Fries are the perfect crispy complement to our Loaded Nacho Sandwich, delivering fans a classic tailgating experience, bite after bite."

To score these new menu items, head to your nearest Wendy's , online or via the Wendy's mobile app! When ordering directly from the app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll rack up points on the board to treat yourself all season long with Wendy's Rewards™ . **

For those who prefer to get these new cheesy items delivered straight to their door, head to DoorDash and sign up for a DashPass membership. ***DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders, including exclusive deals access to Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich and Queso Fries until Sunday, November 12. To celebrate the launch and kickoff to college football, DashPass members can order any of these items for free*** with a minimum order of $20 or more, excluding taxes and fees, from August 31 until September 3****. Not a DashPass member? Sign up here for more mouthwatering deals on this trio throughout the season!

Psst…keep an eye out for two more football all-stars, joining the Wendy's team this fall, one of whom knows a thing or two about entering the transfer portal.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

****Get a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, or Queso Fries on your order of $20 or more from Wendy's. To redeem this promo, add a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, or Queso Fries to your cart. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $20, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid from 8/31/2023 through 9/3/2023, or while supplies last. Valid only at participating Wendy's locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have an existing DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company