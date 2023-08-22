Kaleyra and Talisma Partner in India to Enhance Customer Experience with Real-Time Video and Co-Browsing

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a global CPaaS leader announced today a strategic collaboration in its partnership portfolio with Talisma Corporation, Pvt. Ltd, a leading provider of customer experience solutions based in Bangalore, India. The partnership agreement enhances the customer experience by adding Kaleyra Video, a WebRTC audio and video calling tool, to Talisma's Customer Relationship Management & Digital Engagement Platform.

Talisma's Digital Engagement Platform offers an exceptional customer experience across an omnichannel journey featuring a plethora of communication channels and messaging optimization tools. Kaleyra Video is the real-time communication channel that completes Talisma's offering by adding a WebRTC based video and audio calling platform that does not require third party software or installations. Kaleyra Video integrates directly with Talisma's Chat & Co-Browse platform so customers can chat with service agents and screen share to resolve problems quickly without changing communication channels.

The company is now partnering with Kaleyra to enhance the real-time aspect of its customer journey. Kaleyra Video is Kaleyra's WebRTC (Real-Time Communication) audio and video calling solution. Kaleyra Video natively integrates directly into existing digital touchpoints, such as a website or app, via SDKs or APIs to leverage real-time sales, customer service and collaboration.

Kaleyra Video's interface is fully customizable with a company's brand to provide a consistent customer journey, a capability that is unique from other solutions on the market. Its full suite of collaboration tools, such as whiteboard, file upload and screen share, make it a fully immersive experience.

"Talisma has always been at the forefront of transforming customer experience for enterprises. With this partnership with Kaleyra our solutions fit into the strategic and tactical directions needed in the industry to continue to transform customer experience and engagement," says Dr. Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Managing Director, Talisma Corporation.

Sandesh Sarang, Managing Director for Kaleyra India, APAC, and MEA region, shares that, "It just makes good business sense to partner with a company like Talisma. Their platform is innovative, comprehensive and omnichannel, which aligns perfectly with Kaleyra's technology. Kaleyra Video is the most customizable audio and video WebRTC calling product on the market, guaranteeing a industry-leading customer experience through high quality and secure calls."

If you'd like to learn more about this partnership and the technology enhancements it enables, register for our joint webinar, " Breaking the digital divide with Co Browse & Real-Time Video Chat, " on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Talisma

Talisma Corporation is the leading provider of Digital Customer Engagement platforms and enterprise CRM Solutions for a wide range of industries.

Talisma's end to end customer journey transformation solutions addresses your toughest digital transformation challenges across all stages of the customer journey, from customer acquisition, engagement to fulfilment with the power to integrate data and insights for profitable outcomes.

Talisma serves a variety of industries through its wide range of vertical specific solutions through a combination of advisory/consulting, implementation and support services and is present in over 30 countries with a direct presence in India, UK, Brazil and United States.

For more information, visit www.talisma.com

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

