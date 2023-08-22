InteliChart Reports More Than 250% Increase in Patient Portal Adoption

Users cite modernization, improved patient experience as chief reasons fueling the accelerated growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, the award-winning leader in patient engagement solutions, announced today its Patient Portal growth rate has increased more than 250% since January 2021. This latest statistic builds upon the company's history of steady patient portal adoption growth, which has averaged nearly 80% year-over-year since January 2019.

Engagement to Outcomes (PRNewsfoto/InteliChart, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We saw portal adoption rates increase during COVID, and our latest figures confirm we've sustained our growth post-pandemic"

"We saw portal adoption rates increase during COVID, and our latest figures confirm we've sustained our growth post-pandemic," says Russell Jones, senior vice president of revenue and growth at InteliChart. "This is a significant milestone for us and a testament to the strong relationships we have with EHR vendors, health systems, physician practices, and CHCs/FQHCs that use our Patient Portal and Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform. Increased portal adoption rates not only streamline healthcare operations and reduce administrative burdens, but they also help patients become more engaged in their care, which leads to improved health outcomes and better value-based-care performance."

A significant contributor to this growth has been the acceleration of Nextgen users transitioning from their current portal to InteliChart's solution. In addition to portal modernization and improving the patient experience, users cited the ability to partner with a vendor that provides a unified, patient-centric platform of patient engagement solutions – including patient intake, online scheduling, appointment reminders and two-way texting, patient surveys, population health, and telehealth – that seamlessly integrate with the portal. Other reasons for selecting InteliChart's solution include:

The need to eliminate a standalone patient portal from one vendor and get other engagement solutions like online scheduling, patient intake, and check-in/eligibility from other vendors;

The extensive API integration that streamlines workflows, facilitates field-level updates for Nextgen EHR and EPM systems, and eliminates the need for manual intake form data entry;

The comprehensive API integration that does not rely on CCDA transfers or HL7 interfaces to drive the platform; and

The company's #1 ranking in Black Book Research's latest client satisfaction survey, solidifying the company as a clear market leader for patient engagement and the most comprehensive offering for Nextgen users.

"The feedback we are getting from our Nextgen users is that they love the modernized portal experience they now have with the InteliChart Patient Portal," said Kasandra Saunders, director of client consulting at InteliChart. "Equally important is the positive feedback they have shared regarding the portal being part of our Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform that includes our digital Patient Intake, online Patient Schedule, and Patient Notify featuring two-way texting capabilities."

Healthcare is paying attention to the consumer mindset

According to a recent Accenture study, 52% of patients believe that a negative digital patient experience makes their entire medical experience unfavorable. In today's healthcare landscape, organizations cannot risk losing patients to a sub-par patient portal that lacks the features patients want and is not inclusive with other engagement activities like completing intake forms, scheduling their own appointments, or having a text-based conversation with their healthcare practice.

"Standalone portals that are not part of a broader engagement platform will not satisfy today's patient," added Jones. "Today's healthcare consumer has more options for care as retail leaders such as Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart continue their push into healthcare delivery. That's going to be hard enough for traditional healthcare providers to compete against. If their current digital patient experience is led with an outdated, clunky patient portal and disparate engagement vendors that collectively deliver a poor patient experience, they'll likely see patients leaving for alternative options that can meet their digital expectations."

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit www.intelichart.com.

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications on behalf of InteliChart

(678) 895-9401

ycasey@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC