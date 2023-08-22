In Celebration of the Fall Season, the Makers of the Planters® Brand Introduce New Flavored Cashew Innovation: Apple Cider Donut

PLANTERS® Apple Cider Donut Cashews available for a limited time this fall

at retailers nationwide

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of its new line of flavored cashews, the makers of the Planters® brand are excited to unveil a new flavor innovation to celebrate autumn's arrival: Planters® Apple Cider Donut Cashews.

Available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, these cashews are kettle roasted to perfection and flavored with familiar notes of apples and cinnamon, making it the perfect snack to help usher in the cooling temperatures and changing colors of the fall season.

"We're thrilled to introduce this delectable new flavor of our cashews just in time for sweater weather," said Allie Abney, Planters® brand manager. "Our new apple cider donut cashews are the ultimate fall snack, with the perfect combination of crunch and flavor that will leave you wanting more!"

With the approach of the fall season, people are seeking warm and comforting flavors, and apple cider has emerged as a popular choice of many. Datassential's fall trends report identified apple as a top 10 seasonal flavor around the globe. Technomic's 2022 menu adoption cycle also reveals that apple cider is in the "early adoption" phase, indicating that apple cider is currently trending in restaurants and specialty grocers across the country.

Additionally, 46 percent of consumers are planning to purchase an autumn-flavored food or beverage item this fall season. This consumer interest prompted the innovation team at the Planters® brand to respond with the new Apple Cider Donut Cashews, which joins Planters® Pumpkin Spice Almonds as part of the brand's growing portfolio of fall-themed products.

"Our team is dedicated to keeping a pulse on the latest flavor trends so that we can respond accordingly," Abney said. "This latest flavor innovation from the Planters® brand promises to be a hit with consumers this fall."

About the Planters® Brand

Founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the Planters® brand has been the ultimate snacking solution for consumers for over a century with a vast portfolio of peanuts, snackable nut mixes, seeds, cheez curls, cheez balls, and so much more. No matter what you're craving — salted, unsalted, dry roasted, honey roasted, whole nuts, half nuts, peanuts, mixed nuts — Planters® products have you covered. The Planters® brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) since 2021, is also home to the beloved Mr. Peanut® character, who is currently touring the salty streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile. Fans of the Planters® brand can request the world's largest peanut on wheels by submitting a request at plantersnutmobile.com/request. For more information on the Planters® brand, including products, nutrition information and where to buy, visit planters.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

