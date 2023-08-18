Stillwell Festival Brings Live Fire Cooking to Historic Downtown Sevierville, TN

Elevated food and beer event slated for September 9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Stillwell Festival is set for Saturday, September 9, 2023, in historic downtown Sevierville, Tennessee, where the burgeoning food and arts scene is just one more compelling reason to pay a visit to Dolly Parton's hometown in the Smoky Mountains.

Tickets begin at $65 and include all-access admission including live-fire cooking demonstrations, bites and sips from noted area chefs and breweries, and a roster of talented up-and-coming Southern musicians.

"We're excited to showcase the best of the Southeast at the Stillwell Festival," says host Chef David Rule, Partner and Executive Chef of celebrated downtown Sevierville establishment, The Appalachian. "From food and drink to music and art, this event celebrates everything that makes our region so special."

Festival-goers can expect an outdoor culinary experience including live-fire demonstrations from Drew McDonald (The Plaid Apron), Laurence Faber (Potchke Deli), Jeff Carter (Dancing Bear Lodge), Trevor Stockton (RT Lodge), Nick Campbell (Cork & Cow), and host chef David Rule (The Appalachian). Pair flavorful bites with high-end beers and seltzers from regional distilleries including: XUL Beer Co., Schulz Brau, Blackberry Farm Brewery, Bearded Iris, Neon Cowboy, Music City Beer Co., Fat Bottom Brewing, Gatlinburg Brewing Co., and Next Level Brewing.

In addition to the food and drink offerings, the Stillwell Festival will feature a talented lineup of musicians, including 2023 Tennessee Songwriter Week winner Elijah Wise, Rossdafareye, and Jake Cox.

Tickets are available at stillwellfestival.com.

