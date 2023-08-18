U.S. Space Force to leverage Capella Space's advanced SAR technology to enhance warfighter capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capella Space, has announced an award for the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services (PLEO) contract through U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC). With this award, Capella will be able to partner more quickly with SSC and the U.S. Space Force to broaden access to global 24/7, all-weather imagery for key missions.

capellaspace.com (PRNewswire)

Capella Federal Awarded Contract for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services by U.S. Space Systems Command

This award makes Capella one of the first commercial earth observation companies to work with a new government commercial satellite services procurement model intended to leverage advanced, commercial technologies to boost U.S. resilience in space. The period of performance spans five years from July 2023 to July 2028, with an additional five-year option.

"As the first American company to own and operate a commercial SAR constellation, we are excited to expand our collaboration with the U.S. government," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. "Through this award, we will be able to provide more timely, high-resolution SAR data to support U.S. Space Force missions through our rapidly growing constellation."

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) through the Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), a central marketplace for SATCOM services operated by Space Systems Command (SSC), a field command of the U.S. Space Force.

About Capella Federal

Capella Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capella Space that supports U.S. government and defense agency customers by providing expanded access to Capella's Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery with increased security and continued on-demand reliability. Capella Federal tailors the delivery of SAR imagery specifically to meet the heightened security and facility clearance needs of its U.S. government, defense, and intelligence customers at scale. With Capella's technology, government agencies can gather data and images of Earth in any weather, any time of day or night. This increased specialized access allows them to continue to have eyes on the ground, informing mission-critical decisions around national security and enabling greater global transparency.

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A pioneer in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company with a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering the highest quality and resolution SAR imagery available today. Capella provides easy access to frequent and timely information affecting dozens of industries worldwide, including defense and intelligence, supply chain, insurance, maritime and others. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled data infrastructure to quickly deliver reliable global insights to sharpen our understanding of the changing world – improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C., Capella's satellites are operated, designed, and manufactured in the USA. Learn more at www.capellaspace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capella Space