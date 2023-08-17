iMocha Announces the Appointment of HRTech Leader Dave Ghosh, as EVP and Head of Global Sales

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and PUNE, India, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, the leading AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud platform announced today that Dave Ghosh has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sales. In this role, Dave will be responsible to strengthen the sales function along with building strategic partnerships and alliances with industry leaders.

Dave's impressive journey includes pivotal roles at LiveHire as SVP of Business Development & Strategic Alliances, empowering it to lead in Direct Sourcing for Contingent Workforce Management and serve as the exclusive technology extension for SAP's Total Workforce Management. At Eightfold.ai, he excelled in building a global partner ecosystem, forming strategic alliances with major players like SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Fieldglass, Deloitte, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle, Alexander Mann Solutions, and others. Notably, he elevated Eightfold's SAP SuccessFactors partnership to Endorsed App status and achieved the prestigious SAP Pinnacle Award for two consecutive years as top revenue-generating partner.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dave to iMocha. With a proven track record in high-growth sales & alliances, he brings valuable executive leadership," said Amit D Mishra, Founder & CEO, iMocha. "His vast industry experience collaborating with global technology leaders will accelerate our growth and help us build an efficient customer-focused sales team."

"I'm glad to join iMocha and be a part of their next phase of growth. In the current business landscape, where CHROs and business leaders prioritize skills-driven organizations, iMocha's Skills Intelligence solution not only impresses but also stands head and shoulders above other players in this market," said Dave Ghosh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales, iMocha.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dave is known for his community engagement and social impact. He actively dedicates time and supports underprivileged children via World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization. He is also a passionate dog lover and supports senior dogs through Muttville, a San Francisco based organization that is changing the way the world thinks about and treats older dogs.

Dave is based in Roseville, California and lives with his wife, daughter, and his thirteen-year-old senior dog – Pablo.

About iMocha

iMocha is a AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a skills-first and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. More than 500 organisations across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a skills-first approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs and to manage talent from candidate to alumni.

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profile, organisational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking and skills analytics that helps to hire, develop and manage talent by taking a skills-first approach.

For more about iMocha, visit www.imocha.io

