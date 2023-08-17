FLOTEK SOLIDIFIES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM TO DRIVE CONTINUED GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced three internal executive appointments, marking the final step in solidifying the Company's leadership team as it focuses on strengthening its platform for continued growth and profitability. The promotions of Nathan Snoke to Senior Vice President – Global Business Lines, Shane Wise to Senior Vice President – Operations, and Andrea Berry to Vice President of People Operations are effective immediately. They will join Flotek's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Ezell, and Chief Financial Officer, Bond Clement, together forming a deep bench of executive talent with diverse backgrounds and expertise.

Dr. Ezell said, "I am pleased to announce the promotions of these outstanding members of our team. In their new leadership roles, they will continue to drive positive momentum, while their strong relationships across the organization will bring a sense of stability and confidence. Collectively, Nathan, Shane, and Andrea bring over 60 years of experience in their respective areas of managing sales, people, inventory, and supply chain and logistics. Their team-first leadership style is a key asset as we focus on growing shareholder value and building upon the significant financial improvements that we have achieved over the past few months."

Mr. Snoke's responsibilities as Senior Vice President – Global Business Lines will include the oversight of global revenue growth and product profitability strategies, evaluation of market positioning, and maintaining a world-class customer engagement platform.

Mr. Snoke brings over 19 years of industry experience to the leadership team at Flotek. He joined Flotek in March 2021 as Vice President – Energy Chemistry. Prior to that, Mr. Snoke spent more than 17 years at Halliburton where he held various roles, both domestic and international, primarily related to strategy development and business planning. Most recently, he served as Senior Regional Manager – Europe, Eurasia and Africa and oversaw the financial performance of a business segment with over $600 million in revenues and more than 1,000 employees. Mr. Snoke holds a BS in Finance from Liberty University and an MBA from the University of Denver.

Mr. Wise will serve as Senior Vice President – Operations and be responsible for all aspects of the Company's inventory control and manufacturing processes, as well as oversight of strategic logistics planning and supply chain management.

Mr. Wise has over 25 years of supply chain and logistics management experience. He joined Flotek in August 2020 as Vice President – Supply Chain. Before that, Mr. Wise spent six years at Halliburton in several management roles, including most recently as Supply Chain Director sourcing over $1.3 billion in annual product sales. Prior to Halliburton, Mr. Wise spent eight years working at Ashland Inc., or a divested affiliate, managing supply chain, product inventory and process improvements to drive margin enhancement. Mr. Wise holds a BS in Marketing from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from Ohio University

Mrs. Berry will focus on executing Flotek's internal initiatives as Vice President of People Operations. This will involve leading the Company's global people operations strategy, including talent acquisition, people development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation and benefits.

Mrs. Berry has over 20 years of human resources experience. She joined Flotek in October 2007 and since then, has held a wide range of leadership roles in human resources, most recently serving as the Company's Director of Human Resources. In these roles, she was responsible for all aspects of human resources, including recruiting, organizational design, compensation and benefits, and employee relations. Prior to joining Flotek, she held multiple human resources roles with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Fortune 500 Company. Mrs. Berry graduated from Texas A&M University with a BS in Psychology.

