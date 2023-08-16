Atlanta Fire to go up against Texas Chargers in opening match of US Masters T10 League

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Masters T10 League announced the schedule for the inaugural edition of the tournament on Monday. The competition, which will witness the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Chris Gayle in action, will kick off with Atlanta Fire taking on Texas Chargers in the opening match at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, 18 August 2023.

A total of six teams - Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Tritons, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers - are all set to mesmerize cricket fans in the United States of America in the power-packed ten-day competition from 18 August 2023 to 27 August 2023. The competition will consist of 21 round-robin games ahead of the Playoffs and the Final. A celebrity game will also be held on the day of the Finale.

Please find below the full schedule of the tournament:

Date Match No. Team 1 Team 2 Match Time-EDT Match Time-IST Aug 18, 2023 1 ATLANTA RIDERS TEXAS CHARGERS 0930 HRS 1900 HRS 2 NEW JERSEY TRITON'S CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS 1145 HRS 2115 HRS 3 NEW YORK WARRIORS MORRISVILLE UNITY 1400 HRS 2330 HRS Aug 19, 2023 4 TEXAS CHARGERS CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS 0930 HRS 1900 HRS 5 ATLANTA RIDERS NEW YORK WARRIORS 1145 HRS 2115 HRS 6 MORRISVILLE UNITY NEW JERSEY TRITON'S 1400 HRS 2330 HRS Aug 20, 2023 7 MORRISVILLE UNITY ATLANTA RIDERS 0930 HRS 1900 HRS 8 CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS TEXAS CHARGERS 1145 HRS 2115 HRS 9 NEW JERSEY TRITON'S NEW YORK WARRIORS 1400 HRS 2330 HRS August 21, 2023 REST DAY Aug 22, 2023 10 MORRISVILLE UNITY CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS 0930 HRS 1900 HRS 11 TEXAS CHARGERS NEW JERSEY TRITON'S 1145 HRS 2115 HRS 12 NEW YORK WARRIORS ATLANTA RIDERS 1400 HRS 2330 HRS Aug 23, 2023 13 MORRISVILLE UNITY TEXAS CHARGERS 0930 HRS 1900 HRS 14 CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS NEW YORK WARRIORS 1145 HRS 2115 HRS 15 ATLANTA RIDERS NEW JERSEY TRITON'S 1400 HRS 2330 HRS Aug 24, 2023 16 NEW YORK WARRIORS TEXAS CHARGERS 0930 HRS 1900 HRS 17 CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS ATLANTA RIDERS 1145 HRS 2115 HRS 18 NEW JERSEY TRITON'S MORRISVILLE UNITY 1400 HRS 2330 HRS Aug 25, 2023 19 NEW JERSEY TRITON'S CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS 0930 HRS 1900 HRS 20 TEXAS CHARGERS ATLANTA RIDERS 1145 HRS 2115 HRS 21 NEW YORK WARRIORS MORRISVILLE UNITY 1400 HRS 2330 HRS Aug 26, 2023 QUALIFIER 1 TEAM 1 TEAM 2 0930 HRS 1900 HRS ELIMINATOR TEAM 3 TEAM 4 1145 HRS 2115 HRS QUALIFIER 2 WINNER OF ELIMINATOR RUNNERS UP OF QUALIFIER 1 1400 HRS 2330 HRS Aug 27, 2023 THE FINAL WINNER OF QUALIFIER 1 WINNER OF QUALIFIER 2 1145 HRS 2115 HRS CLOSING CEREMONY 1430 HRS 0000 HRS +1

Speaking about the announcement of the US Masters T10 League schedule, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Sports Management said, "We are absolutely delighted to announce the fixtures of the inaugural US Masters T10 League edition. The fans in the US and around the world are in for a treat with three matches scheduled on each of the days in the lead-up to the Finale. We can't wait for the tournament to begin."

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner - said, "The T10 format has been received brilliantly in Abu Dhabi and Zimbabwe, and now we are thrilled to begin proceedings in the United States of America. The quickest format in the world will certainly attract a lot of attention from the sports fans in America."

The US Masters T10 League will be broadcast on a number of channels around the globe. The cricket fans in India can catch the tournament on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports Hindi on television and on the digital platform - JIO Cinema app.

The competition will be telecast on Willow and Willow Extra in USA & Canada, Geo Super and PTV Sport in Pakistan, Sports Max in the Caribbean, T Sports Channel and T Sports YouTube in Bangladesh, SABC in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, ZTN Prime in Zimbabwe and CineBlitz in the United Arab Emirates.

All 25 matches will be played at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

About T10 Sports Management

T Ten Sports Management (TSM) is a group company of the multi-national conglomerate Mulk International. Theague Owners and Organizers of the Indian Masters T10, Zim Afro T10, USA Masters T10, Abu Dhabi T10 and Lanka T10.

Founded by Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Sports Management launched the First ever International T10 League in 2017 in Sharjah amidst massive fanfare.

In 2019, TSM signed a 5-year Host City agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, bringing the massively popular league to Abu Dhabi.

