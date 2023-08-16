Aleph unveils Aleph Payments: simplifying cross-border payments and credit underwriting starting with the digital ad tech ecosystem

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph, the leading global enabler of digital advertising connecting 22,000 advertisers in 130 primarily emerging countries with the world's leading digital tech platforms such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, Spotify, Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Twitch, Google and over 35 more, is launching their global cross-border payments and credit underwriting unit, Aleph Payments.

The global digital advertising spend is expected to reach $766 billion by 2025 according to eMarketer . At the same time, global remittance and cross border payments transaction value is estimated to grow from $37.15 trillion in 2020 to $39.99 trillion in 2026 according to Frost & Sullivan . Over the past 19 years, Aleph has been providing credit underwriting and cross border payment offerings to advertisers and digital ad tech platforms building a robust capability. Aleph currently manages over $2bn worth of total cross border credit and payments through its network across international markets, and it is a trusted operator for its partners and clients. Aleph's proven reputation and expertise in primarily emerging markets provides the business with a solid foundation to roll out its payment service to new partners and clients.

Gaston Taratuta, Aleph's CEO and Founder and EY's 2022 Entrepreneur of the World explains: "We have built our company with the capability to adapt to the ever changing needs of the digital industry.

We will expand our cross border payment and credit underwriting capabilities into other subcategories within the digital advertising ecosystem such as SSP's, DMP's, DSP's, ad-quality, viewability, ad-serving tech, apps, gaming, etc. We are local market experts who can solve the complexities so global ad tech companies can focus on their core businesses, and local advertisers can finance their ad tech needs.

We will also amplify our services to our current global partners such as Spotify, Uber, Meta, and new ones, expanding from our current services in digital advertising to allow cross border payment of streaming, mobility, and digital services commerce, among other categories.

Finally, over 5,000 of Aleph's current digital-native advertisers, who are striving to connect with global consumers, could potentially become customers by leveraging the capabilities of Aleph Payments."

Aleph Group, Inc is a dynamic network of global digital experts and technology-driven solutions that enables the growth of the digital ecosystem. We connect thousands of advertisers with billions of consumers and create markets for local businesses to grow. Aleph is active in more than 130 primarily emerging countries and helps advertisers engage with consumers on over 45 of the world's leading digital platforms, such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, Spotify, Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Twitch and Google.

We build and supply proprietary technologies with localized solutions, offering local teams of industry and platform experts, as well as Digital Ad Expert, a social initiative to provide free digital advertising education for all. Our newest offering, Aleph Payments, is a leading cross-border payment enabler and credit underwriter in primarily emerging countries with an end-to-end payment solution to reach consumers on the world's leading digital platforms. Together, these solutions widen access to the digital ecosystem and ultimately work towards our purpose, to equalize the global digital playing field.

Aleph was established in 2005 and continues to be led by its founding CEO, Gaston Taratuta, EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, with a vision to accelerate the global economic shift from offline to online and drive long-term economic growth. Aleph's approach has been highly successful to date. In recent years, the Group has scaled up to more than 1,500 employees in 65+ offices and has secured investment from institutional partners including CVC Partners, Mercado Libre, Sony, Twitter, and Snap.

