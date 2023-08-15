Plan Your Winter Getaway to Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Breckenridge and more Before Epic Pass Prices Increase Labor Day, September 4

Epic Pass is $929 and Epic Local is $689 for season-long access; Epic Day Pass starts at $41 per day, up to 65 percent off the price of a lift ticket

Epic Pass Holders get early access to exclusive savings on lodging during the 'Winter Getaway Sale' running 8/24-9/5

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers who plan their winter trips in advance are in for great savings. Skiers and riders have until Labor Day (Sept. 4) to lock in an Epic Pass for the 2023/24 season before prices increase. Those who buy their pass now will also unlock early access to Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale and receive exclusive discounts on lodging.

Epic Pass products offer the best deal in skiing and riding, with unmatched value and access to the world's best destination resorts and close-to-home ski areas, including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Stowe, and Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland.

Early Access to the Winter Getaway Sale

The Winter Getaway Sale will offer Epic Pass Holders an additional 20 percent off already discounted lodging rates for stays during the winter season. Running Aug. 24-Sept. 5 for Pass Holders and Aug. 29-Sept. 5 for public access, Epic Pass Holders will have access five days earlier to lock in their preferred winter lodging at a great rate across Vail Resorts' portfolio of hotels, condos and premier vacation residences. Premier lodging options include:

Epic Pass Holders can book the Winter Getaway Sale by signing into their Epic Pass account, selecting the sale and searching for their lodging of choice across eligible mountain resorts. [1]

Epic Pass Holder Benefits

New this season, additional benefits of being an Epic Pass Holder will include access to Vail Resorts' Mobile Pass on the new My Epic app . Guests will be able to store their pass directly on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free via Bluetooth® Low Energy technology. More information on the app will be shared ahead of the season.

Epic Mountain Rewards Pass Holders can also save 20 percent on lodging, ski and snowboard group lessons, ski and snowboard rentals, and on-mountain food and beverage. WithPass Holders can also save 20 percent on lodging, ski and snowboard group lessons, ski and snowboard rentals, and on-mountain food and beverage.

Ski With a Friend Tickets offer Pass Holders discounted single day lift tickets at greater savings than the standard advanced lift ticket discount. Eligible Pass Holders have the ability to purchase six additional discounted lift tickets each season to share with friends and family.offer Pass Holders discounted single day lift tickets at greater savings than the standard advanced lift ticket discount.

Epic FlexPay, powered by Uplift, which enables payment via easy monthly installments with zero down payment and zero interest.[2] Pass Holders have access to easy monthly installments withpowered by Uplift, which enables payment via easy monthly installments with zero down payment and zero interest.[2]

Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the All passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage , which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness.is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions

Epic Pass Prices Increase After Labor Day

Compare all Epic Pass offerings, including regional passes, on the Epic Pass website.

Pass Price now – 9/4 Resort Access Epic Pass $929 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 41 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride in Colorado, Les 3 Vallées in France, Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta in Italy, Ski Arlberg in Austria, and Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu in Japan, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride. Epic Local Pass $689 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as season long access with restricted peak dates to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass $567 Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo, Wildcat and Seven Springs. Epic Day

Pass Starting at $41 per day Skiers and riders can build their own pass, choosing from three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and whether or not to include peak restricted days.



Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes provide savings up to 65 percent compared to lift ticket prices. Examples: All Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Vail, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb from $88 per day

32 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Crested Butte, Heavenly and Stowe from $67 per day

22 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at local ski areas like Seven Springs and Mount Sunapee from $41 per day Epic Military Pass $163 To honor the service of Vail Mountain's founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defense Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.



The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 41 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis – for $163 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $530. Adaptive Epic Pass $455 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 41 resorts at a discounted rate for Pass Holders with permanent disabilities. Epic Adaptive 5 Day Passes are available for $269 USD, offering 5 days across 37 resorts. The Epic Adaptive 5 Day Limited Pass is available for 5 days across 32 resorts at $207 USD.



2023/24 Season Access Details

Lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2023/24 season to preserve the guest experience for Pass Holders. Guests are encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance – whether that is a lift ticket online, season pass or Epic Day Pass. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Lift ticket availability will be visible on resort websites starting this week.

Epic Passes, including Epic Day Pass, and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited. There will also be no impact to guests who enroll in ski and snowboard lessons that include lift access, or to employee and dependent passes.

No resorts on the Epic Pass will require reservations, except for Telluride. Reservations will be available to book on the Epic Pass website.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com , or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

[1] The Winter Getaway Sale spans arrival dates throughout the winter season. Restrictions and exclusions apply may apply. See full terms and conditions at snow.com/hospitality/cancellation-policy.

[2] Uplift T&Cs: US Only–All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.

Epic FlexPay T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details.

