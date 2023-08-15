Performance Trust Significantly Expands Capital Markets Loan Group with Addition of Erik Rand and Tom McLemore

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Erik Rand and Tom McLemore to the Capital Markets team to lead the loan trading effort of the Chicago-based company. The addition of Rand and McLemore significantly expands the loan trading capabilities of Performance Trust and will add to the holistic approach to serving clients.

Rand founded, what is today, the Stifel Loan Group in 2006 and brings over 30 years of loan trading experience to Performance Trust. He began his career at Bear Stearns and transitioned to Sandler O'Neill. Tom McLemore brings over 35 years of experience and is the former Head Loan Trader and Senior Vice President of First Horizon, formally First Tennessee.

"We have been searching for an individual who not only brings the acumen, and the relationships Rand possesses but also has the temperament and, frankly, the humility that is very rare in an industry where egos seem to dominate," said Chirag Shah, Performance Trust CEO.

Client-focused Performance Trust has been seeking a leader like Rand to bring their unique sales, trading, and investment banking coordinated efforts to the whole loan space. McLemore's extensive network of relationships, analytical abilities, and experience, coupled with Rand's broad and deep industry expertise, will be a powerful combination that will greatly increase Performance Trust's ability to serve our clients. Both Rand and McLemore are well respected and bring impeccable reputations to the team.

"I cannot think of a greater compliment to Erik than Tom, with his long-standing relationships stretching from Wall Street to Main Street," said Mike Kelly, Partner and Head of Capital Markets, "It is no wonder they've known each other for over 20 years. It will be amazing to see what we can accomplish together with our deep and trusted relationships spanning the depository and the institutional space."

For nearly 30 years, Performance Trust has partnered with financial institutions to improve their long-term performance through a unique and customized approach. Performance Trust is a leading partner for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, and asset managers that provides superior product expertise and exceptional execution.

Performance Trust is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. We are focused on creating unimaginable futures together and offer a unique and customized approach in the financial services industry. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC/NFA.

