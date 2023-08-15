DataShapes Welcomes Andrew Fast, PhD to Key Role as VP of Technology

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., the premier AI company for signal and waveform intelligence, welcomes Andrew Fast, PhD as its VP of Technology tasked with expanding the impact of DataShapes' machine learning engine.

(PRNewswire)

"I'm very excited to be joining DataShapes at this critical point in its evolution," said Dr. Fast. "They are mission focused on data science that really matters. Traditionally, deployments of low-resource AI have been challenging and expensive because they required a specialized software solution for each installation. DataShapes' patented approach for dealing with signals and waveforms is unique in the market, allowing them to create an AI- and hardware-agnostic solution that changes the playing field entirely."

"DataShapes' unique technology requires an individual with a deep understanding of data science and machine learning, coupled with a great business acumen," said Logan Selby, President and Co-Founder of DataShapes. "Andrew represents all of these attributes and will be a great addition to the team as DataShapes continues to grow and scale. We look forward to his many contributions and to the company's continued success under his leadership."

Data Scientist, Entrepreneur, and Mentor

Dr. Fast joins DataShapes after previously serving as the Chief Data Scientist at LiveAction, Inc.; the co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at CounterFlowAI, which successfully exited to LiveAction, Inc. in 2021; and before that, the Chief Scientist at Elder Research Inc. He describes himself as a "full-stack data scientist, entrepreneur, and mentor" who is passionate about getting value from analytics in production, reducing the footprint of machine learning, and building up future data science leaders. Some of his past projects include predicting the playoff success of NFL coaches, modeling P2P networks, fraud detection, and various initiatives focused on national security. Dr. Fast earned his PhD and Master's Degrees in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About DataShapes

DataShapes is a veteran-founded company offering AI-powered signal and waveform SaaS software products on premises and at the edge, with solutions for the warfighter, the public sector, and commercial enterprises. The company's patented Intelligent Vectors™ AI technology instantly turns unstructured data into rich, actionable information that enables rapid responses to real-world threats. DataShapes has offices in Charlottesville, VA and San Francisco, CA. Visit us at www.datashapes.com.

For more information, contact:

Logan Selby

866-422-2060

logan@datashapes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataShapes, Inc