Cooper Hewitt Announces 2023 National Design Award Winners

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the winners of the 2023 National Design Awards, recognizing design innovation and impact in 10 categories. Now in their 24th year, the National Design Awards bring national recognition to the ways in which design enriches everyday life. Award recipients are selected by a multidisciplinary jury of practitioners, educators and leaders from a wide range of design fields. The winners will be honored at an Awards celebration Thursday, Oct. 5 at Cooper Hewitt.

The National Design Awards honor innovation and impact and recognize the power of design to change the world.

This year's National Design Award recipients are:

Seymour Chwast , Design Visionary

Biocement Tiles by Biomason , Climate Action

Beatriz Lozano , Emerging Designer

nARCHITECTS , Architecture

Arem Duplessis , Communication Design

Clement Mok , Digital Design

Naeem Khan , Fashion Design

The Archers , Interior Design

Kongjian Yu , Landscape Architecture

Atlason, Product Design

"This year's National Design Award winners are a highly diverse group—from a handcraft-focused fashion designer to one of the early pioneers of digital design—but they share many common traits: a highly rigorous process to their discipline, a truly collaborative approach and putting people front and center in their practice," said Dung Ngo, chair of the National Design Awards jury. "These are design core values worth celebrating."

"My gratitude goes to this year's stellar jury for their thoughtful selection of the 2023 National Design Award winners," said Maria Nicanor, director of the museum. "This year's cohort, a diverse group of designers across disciplines, are not only charting new pathways in their respective fields, but also integrating sustainable, socially responsible and people-centered practices in their work in a moment of profound global complexity."

Established in 2000 as a project of the White House Millennium Council, the National Design Awards are accompanied annually by National Design Week. Cooper Hewitt will offer free admission to museum visitors during National Design Week, Oct. 2–8, to make design accessible to all.

