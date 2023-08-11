This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including support for diverse students and America's seniors.
- L'Oréal Paris Inducts Ten Extraordinary Changemakers into Its Signature Philanthropic Initiative, Women of Worth
"It is with great pride that we welcome 10 more incredible changemakers into the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth family, now 180 women strong," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "By championing female non-profit leaders and their selfless work, we hope to inspire people to tap into their own sense of worth to create positive change."
- New Project Will Recover the Names of Up to 10 Million People Enslaved in America Before Emancipation and Locate their Living Descendants
ABC News will serve as the exclusive media partner of 10 Million Names. The year-long, network-wide initiative will feature the findings, research, and work of a collaborative network of genealogists, cultural organizations, and community-based family historians through impactful and informative storytelling and reporting across ABC News programs and platforms.
- Northwestern Mutual's $2.5 million investment in higher education will support 136 diverse students over the next five years
The HBCU Connection Scholarship, seeks to enrich the lives of students embarking on secondary education at historically black colleges and universities, with Northwestern Mutual pledging to invest more than $500K in scholarships to 36 students over the next five years.
- Department of Justice Signals Increased Focus on Web Accessibility with Proposed Rule Under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act
The rule will help ensure people with disabilities have equal access to web content and mobile apps by accelerating efforts to close the digital accessibility gap and heightening the need for government agencies to resolve existing barriers through the implementation of mature accessibility technology and strategy.
- Meals on Wheels America and Celebrity Partners Issue Second Annual Social Media Challenge to #RespectYourElders
For too long, America has allowed seniors to fall into the shadows, which can have dire health consequences, but we all have the power to help. That's why a team of celebrity supporters are sharing heartwarming videos that raise up the stories, smiles and charming personalities of meaningful elders in their lives, and calling on everyone to do the same.
- Asian Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees
"Inductees and Artist Ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity. We are honored to also celebrate our founding family's 160th Anniversary in America, and the Centennial of our season partner Biltmore Los Angeles," states Grammy Member Maki Hsieh, President & CEO of Asian Hall of Fame, and CEO of its founder Robert Chinn Foundation.
- Sun-Maid Teams up with ABCmouse and Little Free Library® to Feed Hungry Mouths and Minds this Back-to-School Season
The multi-faceted literacy campaign presented by Sun-Maid, ABCmouse and Little Free Library will provide widespread access to at-home reading activities and books that inspire young readers, all while promoting better-for-you eating habits.
- LINK Unlimited Scholars Awarded Grant from NBA Foundation to Expand Fellowship Program for Black Youth in Chicago
Black students in Chicago are disproportionately impacted by systemic and structural forces that impede their ability to access opportunities, gain economic mobility and become community leaders. However, LINK Scholars are outpacing their peers and graduating from college at three times the national rate for Black students (60% vs. 21%).
- Black Health Matters Summit and Expo Comes to Harlem Week
The BHM Health Summit & Expo links medical clinicians and specialists in health, wellness and chronic illness who are eager to bring health awareness to the public. The community will be treated to stimulating and informative panel discussions, presentations, a fitness session, and free health screenings and immunizations.
- California-Based Nonprofit Pairs College Fellows with K-12 Learners of Color to Boost STEM Access and Success
Nationally, nearly a quarter of the U.S. workforce is employed in STEM occupations, but Hispanic workers represent just 15% of the total STEM workforce in 2021, and Asian and Black workers were 10% and 9%, respectively. According to data compiled by the Education Trust, 2 in 5 Black and Latino students who aspire to enroll in college rank STEM courses as their top choice. However, just 3 percent are enrolled in Advanced Placement STEM courses.
- TECNO and School of Design at University of Leeds Announce Partnership to Advance Innovations in Inclusive Multi-Skin Tone Imaging System on Smartphones
"TECNO has always seen portrait photography as an important opportunity to promote greater inclusivity in smartphone technology," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Our goal is to strengthen our technological capabilities in multi-skin tone imaging to better capture the essence of humanity in a way that represents everybody."
