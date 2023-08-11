LG CHANNELS EXPANDS ITS CHANNEL LINEUP WITH FIFA+ AND MORE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG Smart TV owners access to new streaming options and popular on-demand movies, including "The Da Vinci Code," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and more. The cult classic "The Big Lebowski" will also be available to watch for free, streaming exclusively on LG channels this month. Also, new to the LG Channels lineup this month is FIFA+ where fans can watch and stream the greatest stories of the beautiful game. Go behind the scenes with spotlights on global stars and relive iconic football moments from past editions of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup™."

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs and more. LG Smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a deeper look at LG Channels' newest additions:

New to LG Channels in the United States

Cosmos TV (556) (Harmonic Inc.) – Step into the vastness of the universe with Cosmos TV. Be captivated by the mesmerizing tapestry of celestial beauty, as breathtaking visuals bring the cosmos to life. Indulge in the immersive experience, where each frame tells a story of awe and wonder. Let Cosmos TV transcend your room into a gateway to the stars, where imagination and discovery know no bounds.

FIFA+ (1041) (FIFA) – FIFA+ is your home for football entertainment. On the FIFA+ Channel, you can watch and stream the greatest stories of the beautiful game. Go behind the scenes with spotlights on global stars, fans and influencers and relive iconic football moments with replays from past editions of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup™.

HerSphere by Lionsgate (1022) (Lionsgate) – HerSphere is the ultimate channel to stream empowering, enjoyable, and always entertaining female-driven TV series and movies. From unexpected friendships to unforgettable action, and casual flings to deep romances, your favorite women from all walks of life are all right here. Have fun, go wild, get cozy and fall head over heels with series like "Grace and Frankie," "Workin' Moms" and "The Royals." Whatever you're in the mood for, HerSphere brings together the women you love from Lionsgate's vast library and beyond.

Laff More (1053) (E.W. Scripps) – They say laughter is the best medicine, so we should all Laff More! Streaming a mix of classic sitcoms and fan-favorite comedies, Laff More provides a healthy lineup of TV's funniest moments all day long.

Maximum Effort Channel (231) (Fubo) – Maximum Effort Channel is home to original and classic TV and movies - as well as some surprising content breaks - made for maximum comfort. The linear channel is curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team in partnership with Fubo.

The Nashville Channel (238) (Lionsgate) – A legendary queen of country music struggles to maintain her place in the spotlight while dealing with an ambitious rising pop-country vixen who wants to knock her off the throne. "Nashville" is a critically acclaimed drama series, starring Emmy® nominee, Connie Britton, and Hayden Panettiere, about the cutthroat world of music and politics and what it really means to become a star and stay one. Back-to-back episodes of "Nashville" are now streaming on the Nashville Channel.

New to LG Channels Video-on-Demand

The Da Vinci Code - Dan Brown's international bestseller comes alive in the film The Da Vinci Code, directed by Ron Howard with a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman. Join symbologist Robert Langdon (Academy Award® winner Tom Hanks, 1993 Best Actor, Philadelphia, and 1994 Best Actor, Forrest Gump) and cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou) in their heart-racing quest to solve a bizarre murder mystery that will take them from France to England - and behind the veil of a mysterious ancient society, where they discover a secret protected since the time of Christ.

Angels & Demons - When Robert Langdon discovers evidence of the resurgence of an ancient secret brotherhood known as the Illuminati - the most powerful underground organization in history - he also faces a deadly threat to the existence of the secret organization's most despised enemy: the Catholic Church. When Langdon learns that the clock is ticking on an unstoppable Illuminati time bomb, he jets to Rome, where he joins forces with Vittoria Vetra, a beautiful and enigmatic Italian scientist. Embarking on a nonstop, action-packed hunt through sealed crypts, dangerous catacombs, deserted cathedrals, and even to the heart of the most secretive vault on earth, Langdon and Vetra will follow a 400-year-old trail of ancient symbols that mark the Vatican's only hope for survival.

The Big Lebowski - Populated by unforgettable characters and scenes, the oft-quoted "The Big Lebowski" is a cult classic from Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen. Jeff "Dude" Lebowski (Oscar®-winner Jeff Bridges) is mistaken for a man with the same name and is pulled - along with his bowling buddies - into a web of crime and mystery. It's near impossible to describe what follows, except that it is unlike anything you've ever seen before.

Blue Crush - Starring Kate Bosworth as a former surfing great still reeling from a horrifying injury who at the prodding of her friends, played by Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake, signs up for a surfing competition that could change her life. Complicating matters is the hunky NFL quarterback with whom she has just fallen in love. Will she conquer her fears and return to the water? An empowering sports film that celebrates girl power but entertains everyone.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High - A modern classic that perfectly captures the spirit of youth, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is a lighthearted look at a group of Southern California teenagers coming of age. The film served as the launching pad for many acclaimed actors, such as Academy Award®-winners Nicholas Cage, Sean Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Filled with iconic moments, quotable lines, and unforgettable characters.

XXX - Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is a notorious underground thrill-seeker who, until now, has been deemed untouchable by the law. But when crack NSA Agent Gibbons convinces Cage to infiltrate a ruthless Russian crime ring, this new breed of secret agent (codename: XXX) takes down the enemies of justice with a vengeance in this high-octane, turbo-charged thrill-ride from the acclaimed director of The Fast and the Furious. Synopsis for 15th Anniversary Edition Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is a notorious underground thrill-seeker who, until now, has been deemed untouchable by the law. But when crack NSA Agent Gibbons convinces Cage to infiltrate a ruthless Russian crime ring, this new breed of secret agent (codename: xXx) takes down the enemies of justice with a vengeance in this high-octane, turbo-charged thrill-ride from the acclaimed director of The Fast and the Furious.

1Channel moves to 447on 08/20/2023. 2Channel moves to 242 on 09/01/2023. 3Channel moves to 504 on 09/01/2023.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.





