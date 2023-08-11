Thinking of You Forever Stamps Released Today

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A dedication ceremony for new Thinking of You stamps was held today in partnership with the American Philatelic Society at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland. The 20-stamp sheet features whimsical artwork and stickers with messages of encouragement for use on envelopes.

A dash of whimsy for feel-good messages. Thinking of You Forever stamps released today. (PRNewswire)

"Think, for a moment, how wonderful it feels to receive a card for the special milestones in life — birthdays, holidays, birth announcements, invitations to weddings and parties and everything we love to celebrate with our friends and loved ones," said Cara Greene, controller and vice president of the Postal Service. "As you use these Thinking of You stamps, we hope they will encourage you to dash off a quick note to brighten someone's day. After all, nothing else cultivates a romance, nurtures a friendship or helps you stay connected like a handwritten card or letter."

Topical collectors, who take a thematic approach to stamp collecting, are especially looking forward to the new stamps, said Dawn Hamman, president of the American Topical Association. "Topical collectors can't wait for the new Thinking of You stamps. The colorful stamps picture some traditionally popular topics — cats, butterflies and flowers — as well as others we love to find on stamps: a cup of tea, sweet treats, balloons and more. This new issue is a topical collector's dream, and you'll be seeing it on our mail and in our collections."

Also participating in the dedication ceremony were Scott English, executive director of the American Philatelic Society; Jennifer Miller, executive director of the American Topical Association; Greg Breeding, chief executive of the Journey Group and an art director for USPS who designed the stamps; and Christina Esbeck, stamp collector and youth exhibitor.

In good times and bad, a feel-good, handwritten message of any length can boost spirits and bring relationships closer despite miles of distance.

The five stamp designs are made up of whimsical images such as flowers, balloons, cute animals, sweet treats and symbols of good luck, capturing the delight of receiving a card in the mail just for you.

Words of encouragement in the same color palette surround the stamps in the pane. These die-cut self-adhesive messages can be used to add another special touch to envelopes.

Illustrator Ellen Surrey was the artist for the stamps.

No matter the time of year or the occasion, a thoughtful card in the mail bearing one of these uplifting stamps (and their accompanying messages of cheer) is sure to delight friends and loved ones.

Thinking of You are Forever stamps issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1–ounce price. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #ThinkingofYouStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

