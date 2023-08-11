ATS Announces Election Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated June 16, 2023, were elected as directors of ATS. The vote was conducted electronically at the virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on August 10, 2023 ("Annual and Special Meeting"). The voting results based on votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the Annual and Special Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Dave W. Cummings 84,444,003 95.75 % 3,655,972 4.25 % Joanne S. Ferstman 81,627,498 94.81 % 4,472,477 5.19 % Andrew P. Hider 84,887,003 98.59 % 1,212,972 1.41 % Kirsten Lange 82,446,026 95.76 % 3,653,949 4.24 % Michael E. Martino 80,380,372 93.36 % 5,719,603 6.64 % David L. McAusland 79,647,442 92.51 % 6,452,533 7.49 % Sharon C. Pel 86,079,107 99.98 % 20,868 0.02 % Philip B. Whitehead 85,965,499 99.84 % 134,476 0.16 %

The total percentage of ATS common shares represented at the Annual Meeting was 88.37%. Final results on all matters voted upon at the Annual and Special Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,500 people at more than 60 manufacturing facilities and over 80 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS.

