Cox Automotive Acquires Corcoran's Mobile Services

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced the acquisition of leading onsite fleet maintenance provider Corcoran's Mobile Services (CMS). The acquisition further expands Cox Automotive's nationwide fleet maintenance coverage, underscoring its continued commitment to safely servicing trucks and trailers.

"We thrive on delivering a seamless experience 24/7, powered by our more than 1,400 elite technicians ensuring customers' fleets keep moving," said Ted Coltrain, VP of Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services. "Our purchase of Corcoran's Mobile Services reinforces our promise to show up as the Trusted Partner for our customers."

Mobile maintenance for light, medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers is a cornerstone of Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services. This includes the nation's largest 24/7 emergency repair and towing service. With the acquisition of CMS, which offers mobile services in 30 states, Cox Automotive adds to its mobile workforce of elite technicians.

"We're proud to join Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services," said Ron Corcoran, founder of Corcoran's Mobile Services. "Corcoran's Mobile Services has been a staple in the fleet maintenance industry for more than 35 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide maintenance excellence under Cox's leadership."

