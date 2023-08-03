National Hispanic Network of Volunteers HLX+ Launches

Under the theme "We are Many. We are One." HLX+ will join The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and expand beyond.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, a new national volunteer network, HLX+ launches, unleashing a powerful movement across the nation. HLX+ is a national network of thought leaders dedicated to advocating and celebrating the achievements, heritage and the rich culture of the U.S. Hispanic/ Latino/ Latina/ Latine/ Afro-Latino/ Asian-Latino/ Chicano/ Tejano and more. If you identify with Spanish or Portuguese speaking ancestry or heritage, you are a part of the HLX+ family!

"The HLX+ mission is to share culturally relevant insights, promote advocacy and drive community impact that empowers progress with an intentional focus catering to the underserved segment of the population," said Edgar Carreon, Co-Founder of HLX+. "This Hispanic Heritage Month, HLX+ will showcase inspiring stories of hope, resilience, and success, while fostering unity and empowering future generations with historical facts, cultural knowledge and insights, in the spirit of always advocating for progress."

HLX+ will connect brands and organizations with authentic community voices, through five areas of focus also called Los Puentes/ The Bridges:

Education

Health + Wellness

Entrepreneurship + Economic Progress

Representation + Gender Equity

Culture, Arts + Entertainment

"HLX+ strives to be the leading local impact advocate for U.S. Hispanics and a last mile community partner to corporate brands and organizations," said Nancy Rosado-Santiago, Co-Founder of HLX+ and Time101 honoree. "It is our core mission to set the standards of engagement and be the bridge of progress for our community, resonating its impact across the nation, transcending any barriers together and creating a brighter future for all."

This Hispanic Heritage month HLX+ will launch a series of programs spotlighting the diverse talent, accomplishments, and cultural traditions of this vibrant community via:

1. Educational Resources: HLX+ will launch Los Puentes Podcast with a goal to reach 150,000 Latinos in the first 12 months - in five (5) areas of focus, Los Puentes Podcast will host and curate episodes featuring thought leaders POV's on current news, trends and share data and insights bringing awareness to current topics and obstacles the HLX+ community encounters on the road to progress. Serving as a valuable educational tool to deepen an understanding and appreciation for Latino history, contributions, and experiences.

2. Cultural Showcase: The Annual HLX+ Advocate & Changemakers Summit, taking place October 6th, 2023, will accentuate the diverse fabric of cultures coming together to learn, grow and celebrate as one family. HLX+ will share insights and showcase the benefits and impact of Latino diversity during a full day of moderated panels, culinary arts, live performances and more.

3. Spotlight on Success: Partnering with various media organizations across the country, HLX+ will launch a national campaign highlighting the achievements of Hispanics across multiple sectors. By showcasing these success stories, HLX+ aims to inspire future generations and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

HLX+ promotes an inclusive safe space that welcomes people from all backgrounds to learn, celebrate, and engage with the Hispanic community. By promoting understanding, appreciation, and recognition, this national network aims to foster unity, pride and break down the systemic barriers that hinder progress.

Hispanic Heritage Month, observed from September 15th to October 15th, is a time to recognize and honor the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the United States. HLX+ invites all to connect with its Co-founders and Regional Presidents for more information on how to engage with the authentic voices of our community for this year's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

To learn more about HLX+ and join the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, please visit www.hlxplus.org

About HLX +:

HLX+ is a national network of volunteers working together to create sustainable and impactful initiatives, while celebrating the richness and diversity of the Hispanic community. Through the creation of safe spaces, spotlighting inspiring stories, celebrating cultural showcases and providing educational resources, HLX+ aims to promote unity, encourage understanding and recognition and empower progress for the Hispanic community nationwide, with a special intentional focus on letting the youth know they are not alone. There's a national network mobilizing for their progress. For more information visit, www.hlxplus.org.

