NewBeauty Launches "Beauty for All" Initiative Highlighting Diversity and Inclusivity in Aesthetics

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty, the leading authority in beauty, is thrilled to announce the "Beauty for All" initiative to highlight and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the aesthetic space. In today's ever-evolving world, creating opportunities for representation and informed discussions surrounding disparities in beauty can only help to propel our industry forward.

The initiative will highlight and uplift content creators from varied backgrounds, providing them with a platform to share their expertise and unique perspectives. "NewBeauty is committed to creating a powerful impact by delivering new and original content that celebrates beauty in all its forms, featuring a roster of talented new voices from various backgrounds," says Chief Brand and Content Officer Steffanie Attenberg. "Our commitment to inclusivity drives us to ensure every consumer sees themselves represented. We've invited a talented group of contributors, enabling us to capture new voices in beauty to help shape the conversation and create a more inclusive and comprehensive experience."

NewBeauty's ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity has been acknowledged through prestigious awards and accolades. Notably, the publication was honored with the Folio award, recognizing their exceptional content that champions inclusivity in aesthetics.

Mike Glaicar, NewBeauty's Chief Operating Officer, who spearheaded the initiative in partnership with L'Oréal's Dermatological Beauty Division, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking initiative, stating, "We believe that every area of aesthetics should be accessible to, and representative of, all beauty consumers. Through this initiative, we aim to empower readers to redefine beauty and embrace their unique aesthetic journeys."

"It is important for us to address major barriers to diversity in dermatology to create sustainable and real industry change with other leaders for physicians and patients alike," says L'Oréal Division President, Christina Fair. "Our brands are committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion and excited to do so in partnership with NewBeauty."

The "Beauty for All" campaign has already launched, generating exciting and engaging content on the latest hot topics in aesthetics. Thought-provoking conversations are emerging, and substantial traffic from our readers proves that we're moving in the right direction. Join us at NewBeauty.com on this transformative journey as we redefine current standards and strive to create a more inclusive industry.

