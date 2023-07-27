Hatch Chiles are Back at Kroger

Seasonal customer favorite returns; sourced directly from local farms in Hatch, New Mexico

CINCINNATI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared that seasonal customer favorite, fresh Private Selection™ Hatch Chiles, are now available for a limited time at Kroger Family of Stores nationwide. Grown on local farms in the Hatch Valley of southwestern New Mexico's Rio Grande region, Hatch Chiles are picked, packed and shipped in a single day, hitting shelves in as little as 24-hours after harvest.

"We're going to farming communities like Hatch, New Mexico, to bring customers the freshest, most unique produce across the U.S. and support local growers," said Dan De La Rosa, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising for Kroger. "We are incredibly proud to offer customers products that are at their peak freshness, sourced directly from the fields of farmers who enable us to feed families across America."

The soil, weather and altitude of Hatch, New Mexico, contribute to bountiful crops producing thousands of acres of delectable chiles. To qualify as an authentic Hatch Chile, the vegetable must be grown in the Hatch Valley and labeled a New Mexico Certified Chile.

"The relationship we have with Kroger is very special for us," said Chris Franzoy, fourth-generation Hatch Chile farmer and President of Young Guns Produce. "This is something we depend on as a company, as a family and as a community because it creates so many jobs, and that is extremely important, especially in a small town like Hatch, New Mexico."

To celebrate the Hatch Chile season, Kroger is hosting more than 4,000 live store roasting events.

Hatch roasting tips:

Hatch Chiles are typically enjoyed roasted to bring out peak flavor. To roast chiles at home, the retailer recommends following these simple instructions:

Grill: Place the chiles directly onto a hot grill. When the bottoms begin to turn black, charred or blistered, use tongs to turn the chiles over and repeat on the other side.

Stovetop : Hold chiles over your stove's gas flame with a long fork or tongs while roasting on all sides.

Oven: Place chiles under the broiler. When they blacken, turn chiles over and roast the other side.

After roasting is complete, place the chiles in a paper or plastic bag, seal tightly and allow chiles to sit for approximately 10 minutes to cool. Once cool, remove skins and enjoy right away or freeze to enjoy in your favorite recipes all year long.

For customers seeking even more Hatch Chile inspiration, try these recipes for Hatch Chile Cheeseburgers, Chicken Wings, Salsa Verde and Macaroni and Cheese.

Hatch products to try:

Private Selection® Roasted Green Tomato & Hatch Chile Salsa

Private Selection Hatch Microwaveable Potatoes

Simple Truth™ Plant Based Hatch Queso Cashew Dip

Lite House Hatch Chile Ranch

Fresh Hatch Chiles and Hatch Chile products can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month. New members who enroll in a new annual membership from July 19 through August 8, will automatically receive 1,000 bonus Fuel Points.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

