AveriSource Announces Rebrand and Launch of New Freemium Offering

AveriSource Scan Represents the Company's Strategic Shift to Automating Application Modernization

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AveriSource, the leading global software provider of data-driven, AI-powered application modernization, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding and launch of its new digital presence. The refreshed identity is part of the company's growth strategy coinciding with the release of AveriSource Scan, its free risk assessment product available for download both on the website and the AWS Marketplace.

The rebranding reflects a shift in market positioning and company vision from tech-enabled services to a pure-play software offering in the mainframe and legacy application modernization space. The updated website includes a refreshed visual brand identity, including the AveriSource logo, as well as the launch of five updated software packages: Scan, Inventory, Discover, Analyze and Transform.

"Our mission is to offer a game-changing solution that empowers organizations to modernize applications with ease, confidence and efficiency," said David Gutzman, CEO and Managing Partner of AveriSource. "This new brand and direction represent the first step in the recharting of our overall product roadmap to focus on offering a highly automated platform and approach to application modernization. These product investments will be critical to our continued growth, as well as the expansion of our partner ecosystem," said Gutzman.

In addition to leading the rebranding and website launch, Raleigh, N.C.-based product design agency Dreamten is also spearheading AveriSource's strategic UI/UX buildout set for release in Q4 of 2023.

"Not only can users download AveriSource Scan directly from our new website, but we are also enhancing the AveriSource Platform user experience to streamline analysis and reporting, accelerate application modernization roadmapping and utilize the power of AI to modernize legacy code," said Gutzman. "Drawing on more than 25 years of success and over 1.6 billion lines of code analyzed, the AveriSource Platform accomplishes in hours and weeks what used to take months or even years to modernize manually."

Visit www.averisource.com to explore the new website and download AveriSource Scan to receive a complimentary risk assessment.

About AveriSource

Originally built as a technology-enabled services firm for the Y2K changeover, AveriSource is the leading global software provider of data-driven, AI-powered application modernization. Our mission is to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of modernization—all within a single platform. The AveriSource Platform is comprised of five powerful, modular packages, including Scan (available for free), Inventory, Discover, Analyze and Transform. Utilized by Fortune 500 companies around the globe, the AveriSource Platform has analyzed billions of lines of code over 25 years and is recognized as an AWS Migration and Modernization Services ISV Partner. To learn more, visit www.averisource.com.

