iBUYPOWER and Fractal Design Announce Partnership with a New Lineup of Custom and Ready to Ship RDY Gaming PCs

Reinforcing a reputation for product excellence, quality, and aesthetics for iBUYPOWER systems

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBUYPOWER (iBP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today, announced its partnership and expanded product offering with Fractal Design, a world renowned, award-winning Scandinavian company known for innovative and clean aesthetic design philosophy within the premium PC case and accessory category.

iBUYPOWER RDY Fractal RR001 Featuring Fractal Design Pop Air Case (PRNewswire)

More choices for aesthetic gaming PCs from iBUYPOWER and Fractal Design

Discover the latest custom configurator and prebuilt PC product offerings from iBP outfitted with Fractal Design cases that aim to satisfy consumers seeking a clean, efficient, and visually captivating desktop gaming PC aesthetic. These new systems provide exciting alternative choices for gamers and discerning customers who appreciate a refined and minimalistic look while still having a powerful and capable gaming system as part of their modern lifestyle.

"We are proud to present a new and extensive selection of clean and sophisticated case choices from Fractal Design to the iBUYPOWER audience," said Jeffrey Cheng, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing at iBUYPOWER. "In combining Fractal Design and iBUYPOWER's brand image, we are introducing a new era of aesthetic setups that cater to more individual preferences and lifestyles. This collaboration bridges the gap between form and function, bringing innovation and sophistication to gaming setups like never before."

Customers can look forward to the expansion of iBP's quality product portfolio and its mission of brand excellence with the addition of Fractal Design cases.

"Fractal Design is pleased to add our signature blend of performance and aesthetics to iBUYPOWER's extensive catalogue of products," said Andrew Leibman, Fractal Design North America Marketing Director. "By helping us to reach new audiences, iBUYPOWER is a key partner for us moving forward."

High-Performance Aesthetic Options: Fractal Design North, Meshify 2, and Pop Air Gaming PCs Now Available

iBUYPOWER will initially launch with three Fractal RDY Gaming PC SKUs ranging from high-performance, latest and greatest, and price-to-performance product categories featuring components from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA.

RDY Fractal BG001 features the signature aesthetic North case with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700KF CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 GPU. RDY Fractal RR002 features the high-airflow Meshify 2 case with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7800X3D combined with an AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX GPU. Finally, RDY Fractal RR001 is equipped for excellent mid-range performance with an AMD Ryzen™ 7700X CPU and AMD Radeon™ RX 6950 XT GPU.

Fractal Design cases will also be made available through the iBUYPOWER Custom Configurator for customers wishing to customize a system.

Pricing & Availability

iBUYPOWER and Fractal Design systems are currently available from iBUYPOWER.com ranging from $1,749 and $2,499 depending on RDY SKU.

Webpages

To learn more about iBUYPOWER and Fractal Design systems please visit: http://ibp.gg/fractal-design-pr

For exact SKU details and purchase information on RDY Fractal BG001 featuring the North case, please visit: https://ibp.gg/RDY-bg001

For exact SKU details and purchase information on RDY Fractal RR002 featuring the Meshify 2 case, please visit: http://ibp.gg/RDY-rr002

For exact SKU details and purchase information on RDY Fractal RR001 featuring the Pop Air case, please visit: https://ibp.gg/RDY-rr001

Images

For additional images and videos, please visit: https://ibp.gg/fractal-photos-pr

About iBUYPOWER

Since 1999, iBUYPOWER has embodied its core beliefs of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition, to deliver on its promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers. Even in a time when PCs were not as ubiquitous as they are today, we fueled the passion for gaming by giving our customers the highest quality in custom built computers. Our systems have since become the backbone for professional gamers, game developers, LAN centers, major esports tournaments, collegiate esports, and everyday consumers. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG and many more. Superior performance, reliability, cutting edge technology and timely production make iBUYPOWER the authority in PC gaming.

About Fractal Design

Fractal Design is a market leading company in the premium segment of PC gaming products and cases. The Group was founded in 2010 and our products are currently sold in more than 50 of the top geographic markets worldwide.

iBUYPOWER Systems Featuring Fractal Design Pop Air, Meshify 2, and North Cases (PRNewswire)

iBUYPOWER RDY Fractal BG001 Featuring the Fractal Design North Case (PRNewswire)

