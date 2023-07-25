HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

CLEVELAND, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) will release its 2023 Second Quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 to discuss its results for the 2023 second quarter.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/ejqmGqeU. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will also be webcast live on Hyster-Yale's Investor Relations website at https://www.hyster-yale.com/investors. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (Toll Free) or (647) 362-9199 (International). The replay access code is 82174. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com .

***

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.