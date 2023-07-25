Advertise with Us
Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results: Japan Strengthening Adds to Robust Leisure Travel Demand

Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HONOLULU, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

"I want to thank our team members who have been taking care of our guests in a dynamic operating environment," said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. "Demand remains strong throughout our network, and we have recently seen a significant increase in bookings by travelers in Japan, an important geography that has trailed in the recovery of the overall market. Against the backdrop of improving operations and robust demand, I am excited about the major initiatives we're on track to deliver in the second half of the year."

Second Quarter 2023- Key Financial Metrics and Results
   

GAAP

  

YoY Change

  

Adjusted (a)

  

YoY Change

Net Loss

  

($12.3M)

  

+$35.0M

  

($24.1M)

  

+$22.0M

Diluted EPS

  

($0.24)

  

+$0.68

  

($0.47)

  

+$0.43

Pre-tax Margin

  

(2.0) %

  

+5.8 pts.

  

(4.2) %

  

+4.1 pts.

EBITDA

  

$41.6M

  

+$36.6M

  

$26.3M

  

+$25.2M

Operating Cost per ASM

  

14.29¢

  

(10.1) %

  

11.08¢

  

1.9 %

Operating Revenue per
ASM

  

14.10¢

  

(8.0) %

  

N/A

  

N/A

(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating
cost per ASM (CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items) to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had:

  • Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.3 billion
  • $1.6 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility
  • Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.7 billion

Revenue Environment

Leisure demand remains historically high; Hawaiian's North America load factor of 90.4% was the highest second quarter load factor for its North America routes since 2017, and Neighbor Island load factor of 75.3% was the highest for the quarter since 2015. In addition to continuing strong US point of sale demand for International travel, Japan-originating traffic increased on Hawaiian's International routes, contributing to an overall 16.2 point increase in International load factor year over year. Operating revenue was up 2.2% from the second quarter of 2022 on 11.0% higher capacity across Hawaiian's network. International revenue increased 160.2% from the second quarter of 2022 on a 141.4% increase in capacity.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Operations

  • Completed the transition of A330 aircraft maintenance from a vendor-managed services agreement to internal resources; self-managed maintenance will allow Hawaiian to exercise greater control over its day-to-day operation and control costs more effectively as the operation grows with the introduction of A330 freighter aircraft

Routes and Network

  • Resumed service between Honolulu and Fukuoka, Japan on April 28 with thrice-weekly service
  • Initiated weekly service to Rarotonga on May 20, greatly expanding travel opportunities between Hawaiian's 15 gateways on the US Mainland and the Cook Islands

Awards and Recognition

  • Rated the #1 Domestic Airline, for the second consecutive year, in Travel+Leisure's annual reader survey
  • Ranked highest for economy travel customer satisfaction in Consumer Reports' 2023 Airline Travel Buying Guide
  • Rated Best Domestic Airline for Food in Food & Wine's Global Tastemaker Awards

Guest Experience

  • Unveiled the Boeing 787 Dreamliner interior cabin design and a new business class product, the Leihōkū suites.  These 34 seats feature flat beds, privacy doors and shared double suites; the aircraft, expected to enter service in 2024, will immerse all guests in cabin design elements that evoke Hawaiʻi's rich natural world through bold textures, island-inspired sunrise and sunset lighting and sinuous ocean and wind patterns

People

  • Promoted Brent Overbeek to Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Avi Mannis to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; they will jointly lead Hawaiian's commercial strategy
  • Appointed Lokesh Amaranayaka as Vice President of Airport Operations

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

  • Invested in United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund, an investment fund which prioritizes investments in new technology, advanced fuel sources and proven producers, all in an effort to help scale the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)
  • Published the 2023 Corporate Kuleana Report, highlighting the Company's progress on Environmental, Social and Governance priorities, including the Company's plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, eliminate single-use plastics from cabin service by 2029, and offer more locally sourced food onboard; the report also highlights Hawaiian's employee diversity, including the highest percentage of women pilots of any major U.S. airline
  • Donated 34 million HawaiianMiles to support Moananuiākea, the Polynesian Voyaging Society's 47-month circumnavigation of the Pacific Ocean on the voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Figures include the impacts of the Company's freighter operation, which are not material.

Item

  

Third Quarter 2023
Guidance (d)

  

GAAP Equivalent

  

GAAP Third Quarter 2023
Guidance (d)

Available Seat Miles (ASMs)

  

Up 4.5% to up 7.5%

        

Operating Revenue per ASM

(RASM)

  

Down 2.0% to down 5.0%

        

CASM excluding fuel and non-

recurring items (a)

  

Up 7.0% to up 10%

  

Costs per ASM

  

Down 0.7% to down 2.8%

Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

  

Up 8.0% to up 11.0%

        

Economic Fuel Price per Gallon

(a)(b)

  

$2.67

  

Average fuel price per gallon,
including taxes and delivery

  

$2.61

Effective Tax Rate

  

~21%

        

Full Year 2023 Outlook 

The table below summarizes the Company's updated expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Figures include the impacts of the Company's freighter operation, which are not material.

Item

  

Prior Full Year 2023
Guidance

  

Updated Full Year
2023 Guidance (d)

  

GAAP Equivalent

  

GAAP Full Year
2023 Guidance (d)

Available Seat Miles (ASMs)

  

Up 9.5% to up 12.5%

  

Up 8.5% to up
10.5%

        

CASM excluding fuel and non-

recurring items (a)

  

Up 1.0% to up 5.0%

  

Up 3.0% to up 5.0%

  

Costs per ASM

  

Down 1.1% to down
2.5%

Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

  

Up 12.5% to up 15.5%

  

Up 13.0% to up
15.0%

        

Economic Fuel Price per Gallon

(a)(b)

  

$2.70

  

$2.70

  

Average fuel price
per gallon, including

taxes and delivery

  

$2.66

Capital Expenditures (c)

  

$330M to $380M

  

$265M to $295M

        

(a) See Table 3 and Table 4 for a reconciliation of CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items and economic fuel price per gallon to each of
their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the July 13, 2023 fuel forward curve.
(c) The updated Capital Expenditures guidance results from the change in the Boeing 787 delivery schedule, including pre-delivery payments
and other adjustments
(d) Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook does not reflect the potential impact from today's RTX (parent company of Pratt & Whitney)
disclosure regarding accelerated inspections of their GTF engines.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Investor Conference Call

Hawaiian Holdings' quarterly results conference call is scheduled to begin today, July 25, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (USA). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may access and listen to the live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not available for the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook  (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations relating to major initiatives for the second half of 2023; the Company's timing and expectations related to network and route recovery; expectations relating to the impact of self-managed aircraft maintenance; expectations relating to the timing of aircraft entry into service; future domestic and international demand for air travel; the Company's environmental commitments; the Company's outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 and twelve-months ending December 31, 2023; statements regarding the Company's future performance; and statements as to other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.  Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements.

The Company is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time in the Company's public filings and public announcements, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof.  The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

Table 1.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

   

Three Months Ended June 30,

  

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

% Change

  

2023

  

2022

  

% Change
   

(in thousands, except per share data)

Operating Revenue:

                        

Passenger

  

$   644,992

  

$   617,463

  

4.5 %

  

$  1,193,518

  

$  1,021,492

  

16.8 %

Other

  

61,936

  

74,402

  

(16.8) %

  

126,013

  

147,587

  

(14.6) %

Total

  

706,928

  

691,865

  

2.2 %

  

1,319,531

  

1,169,079

  

12.9 %

Operating Expenses:

                        

Wages and benefits

  

237,680

  

205,686

  

15.6 %

  

479,613

  

408,785

  

17.3 %

Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

  

166,380

  

226,892

  

(26.7) %

  

364,005

  

377,874

  

(3.7) %

Maintenance, materials and repairs

  

53,657

  

55,967

  

(4.1) %

  

103,943

  

111,617

  

(6.9) %

Aircraft and passenger servicing

  

43,126

  

35,631

  

21.0 %

  

85,658

  

69,446

  

23.3 %

Depreciation and amortization

  

33,348

  

34,333

  

(2.9) %

  

66,015

  

68,088

  

(3.0) %

Commissions and other selling

  

28,391

  

28,615

  

(0.8) %

  

56,630

  

49,262

  

15.0 %

Aircraft rent

  

26,159

  

25,790

  

1.4 %

  

54,330

  

52,066

  

4.3 %

Other rentals and landing fees

  

41,487

  

37,041

  

12.0 %

  

80,207

  

71,652

  

11.9 %

Purchased services

  

37,181

  

33,757

  

10.1 %

  

72,254

  

64,444

  

12.1 %

Other

  

49,099

  

34,242

  

43.4 %

  

83,884

  

69,739

  

20.3 %

Total

  

716,508

  

717,954

  

(0.2) %

  

1,446,539

  

1,342,973

  

7.7 %

Operating Loss

  

(9,580)

  

(26,089)

  

(63.3) %

  

(127,008)

  

(173,894)

  

(27.0) %

Nonoperating Income (Expense):

                        

Interest expense and amortization of debt
discounts and issuance costs

  

(22,705)

  

(24,517)

      

(45,585)

  

(49,554)

    

Interest income

  

13,539

  

6,562

      

30,004

  

10,996

    

Capitalized interest

  

1,945

  

1,060

      

3,404

  

2,112

    

Losses on fuel derivatives

  

(3,658)

  

     

(8,724)

  

   

Loss on extinguishment of debt

  

 

(8,568)

      

 

(8,568)

    

Other components of net periodic benefit
cost

  

(1,707)

  

1,274

      

(3,201)

  

2,560

    

Losses on investments, net

  

(3,549)

  

(22,127)

      

(2,852)

  

(34,491)

    

Gains on foreign debt

  

12,174

  

20,556

      

14,434

  

32,318

    

Other, net

  

(920)

  

(2,005)

      

(764)

  

(1,631)

    

Total

  

(4,881)

  

(27,765)

      

(13,284)

  

(46,258)

    

Loss Before Income Taxes

  

(14,461)

  

(53,854)

      

(140,292)

  

(220,152)

    

Income tax benefit

  

(2,126)

  

(6,480)

      

(29,700)

  

(39,500)

    

Net Loss

  

$    (12,335)

  

$    (47,374)

      

$  (110,592)

  

$  (180,652)

    

Net Loss Per Share

                        

Basic

  

$        (0.24)

  

$        (0.92)

      

$        (2.15)

  

$        (3.52)

    

Diluted

  

$        (0.24)

  

$        (0.92)

      

$        (2.15)

  

$        (3.52)

    

Weighted Average Number of Common
Stock Shares Outstanding:

                        

Basic

  

51,587

  

51,356

      

51,547

  

51,322

    

Diluted

  

51,587

  

51,356

      

51,547

  

51,322

    

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

   

June 30, 2023

(unaudited)

  

December 31, 2022
   

(in thousands, except shares)

ASSETS

        

Current Assets:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$                226,951

  

$               229,122

Restricted cash

  

17,860

  

17,498

Short-term investments

  

1,083,865

  

1,147,193

Accounts receivable, net

  

94,896

  

113,862

Income taxes receivable

  

1,666

  

70,204

Spare parts and supplies, net

  

47,837

  

36,875

Prepaid expenses and other

  

72,185

  

63,553

Total

  

1,545,260

  

1,678,307

Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of
$1,201,101 and $1,135,262 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively

  

1,966,777

  

1,874,352

Other Assets:

        

Assets held-for-sale

  

2,845

  

14,019

Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

425,069

  

459,128

Long-term prepayments and other

  

106,399

  

100,317

Intangible assets, net

  

13,500

  

13,500

Total Assets

  

$             4,059,850

  

$            4,139,623

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

        

Current Liabilities:

        

Accounts payable

  

$                180,287

  

$               196,009

Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue

  

795,530

  

590,796

Other accrued liabilities

  

177,394

  

182,036

Current maturities of long-term debt, less discount

  

44,063

  

47,836

Current maturities of finance lease obligations

  

19,828

  

25,789

Current maturities of operating leases

  

78,585

  

77,858

Total

  

1,295,687

  

1,120,324

Long-Term Debt

  

1,552,693

  

1,583,889

Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits:

        

Noncurrent finance lease obligations

  

65,393

  

75,221

Noncurrent operating leases

  

315,654

  

347,726

Accumulated pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

  

142,291

  

135,775

Other liabilities and deferred credits

  

57,961

  

94,654

Noncurrent frequent flyer deferred revenue

  

306,046

  

318,369

Deferred tax liability, net

  

100,308

  

130,400

Total

  

987,653

  

1,102,145

Commitments and Contingencies

        

Shareholders' Equity:

        

Special preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, three shares issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

  

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 51,629,604 and 51,450,904 shares
outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

  

516

  

514

Capital in excess of par value

  

289,828

  

287,161

Accumulated income

  

30,164

  

140,756

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

  

(96,691)

  

(95,166)

Total

  

223,817

  

333,265

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

  

$             4,059,850

  

$            4,139,623

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

   

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022
   

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by Operating Activities

  

$                111,662

  

$                  31,665

Cash flows from Investing Activities:

        

Additions to property and equipment, including pre-delivery payments

  

(169,354)

  

(16,521)

Proceeds from the disposition of aircraft and aircraft related equipment

  

19,863

  

9,662

Purchases of investments

  

(202,037)

  

(575,191)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

  

275,312

  

635,385

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

  

(76,216)

  

53,335

Cash flows from Financing Activities:

        

Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

  

(36,142)

  

(149,019)

Payment for taxes withheld for stock compensation

  

(1,113)

  

(1,589)

Net cash used in financing activities

  

(37,255)

  

(150,608)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

  

(1,809)

  

(65,608)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of Period

  

246,620

  

507,828

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of Period

  

$                244,811

  

$                442,220

Table 2.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Statistical Data (unaudited)

   

Three months ended June 30,

  

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

% Change

  

2023

  

2022

  

% Change
   

(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated)

Scheduled Operations:

                        

Revenue passengers flown

  

2,801

  

2,576

  

8.7 %

  

5,394

  

4,606

  

17.1 %

Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

  

4,346,815

  

3,862,507

  

12.5 %

  

8,190,876

  

6,836,857

  

19.8 %

Available seat miles (ASM)

  

5,014,251

  

4,505,285

  

11.3 %

  

9,928,870

  

8,747,768

  

13.5 %

Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

  

       14.84  ¢

  

       15.99  ¢

  

(7.2) %

  

       14.57  ¢

  

       14.94  ¢

  

(2.5) %

Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

  

86.7 %

  

85.7 %

  

       1.0   pts.

  

82.5 %

  

78.2 %

  

       4.3   pts.

Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

  

       12.86  ¢

  

       13.71  ¢

  

(6.2) %

  

       12.02  ¢

  

       11.68   ¢

  

2.9 %

Total Operations:

                        

Revenue passengers flown

  

2,802

  

2,584

  

8.4 %

  

5,395

  

4,620

  

16.8 %

Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

  

4,346,953

  

3,870,586

  

12.3 %

  

8,192,931

  

6,858,150

  

19.5 %

Available seat miles (ASM)

  

5,014,432

  

4,516,296

  

11.0 %

  

9,931,949

  

8,779,344

  

13.1 %

Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

  

       14.10  ¢

  

       15.32  ¢

  

(8.0) %

  

       13.29  ¢

  

       13.32  ¢

  

(0.2) %

Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

  

       14.29  ¢

  

       15.90  ¢

  

(10.1) %

  

       14.56  ¢

  

       15.30  ¢

  

(4.8) %

CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-
recurring items (a)

  

       11.08   ¢

  

       10.87  ¢

  

1.9 %

  

       11.06   ¢

  

       10.97  ¢

  

0.8 %

Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (b)

  

         3.32  ¢

  

         5.03  ¢

  

(34.0) %

  

         3.66  ¢

  

         4.31  ¢

  

(15.1) %

Revenue block hours operated

  

52,228

  

47,477

  

10.0 %

  

143,646

  

92,360

  

55.5 %

Gallons of jet fuel consumed

  

66,360

  

57,494

  

15.4 %

  

131,214

  

110,911

  

18.3 %

Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual)
(b)

  

$2.51

  

$3.95

  

(36.5) %

  

$2.77

  

$3.41

  

(18.8) %

(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items.
(b) Includes applicable taxes and fees.

Table 3.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Economic Fuel Expense (unaudited)

The Company believes that economic fuel expense is a good measure of the effect of fuel prices on its business as it most closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with the purchase of fuel for its operations in a period. The Company defines economic fuel expense as GAAP fuel expense plus losses/(gains) realized through actual cash (receipts)/payments received from or paid to hedge counterparties for fuel hedge derivative contracts settled during the period.

   

Three months ended June 30,

  

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

% Change

  

2023

  

2022

  

% Change
   

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts)

Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and
delivery

  

$   166,380

  

$   226,892

  

(26.7) %

  

$    364,005

  

$    377,874

  

(3.7) %

Realized losses on settlement of fuel
derivative contracts

  

2,795

  

 

100.0 %

  

4,308

  

 

100.0 %

Economic fuel expense

  

$   169,175

  

$   226,892

  

(25.4) %

  

$    368,313

  

$    377,874

  

(2.5) %

Fuel gallons consumed

  

66,360

  

57,494

  

15.4 %

  

131,214

  

110,911

  

18.3 %

Economic fuel price per gallon

  

$          2.55

  

$          3.95

  

(35.4) %

  

$           2.81

  

$           3.41

  

(17.6) %
   

Estimated three months ending
September 30, 2023

  

Estimated full year ending December 
31, 2023
   

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts)

Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and
delivery

  

$           180,093

-

$           185,200

  

$           719,731

-

$           732,654

Realized losses on settlement of fuel
derivative contracts

  

3,759

-

3,759

  

10,432

-

10,432

Economic fuel expense

  

183,852

-

188,959

  

730,163

-

743,086

Fuel gallons consumed

  

68,941

-

70,856

  

270,331

-

275,115

Economic fuel price per gallon

  

2.67

-

2.67

  

2.70

-

2.70

Table 4.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating cost per ASM (CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items).  Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis.  The adjustments are described below:

    • In February 2023, pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) ratified a new four-year CBA, which included, amongst other things, a signing bonus, pay scale increases across all fleet types, improved health benefits and cost sharing, and enhancements to the Company's postretirement and disability plans. In connection with the ratification, the Company recorded a signing bonus and vacation liability true-up of $17.7 million which were recorded in wages and benefits during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
    • In February 2022, the Company received notice from International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) that the agreement was ratified by its members. The new CBA included a signing bonus of $2.1 million, which was recorded in wages and benefits. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company and the IAM also completed a separation program under the CBA and recognized an additional $2.6 million one-time expense, which was recorded in wages and benefits.
  • Contract termination amortization.  In December 2022, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of its third-party service providers to early terminate its Amended and Restated Complete Fleet Services Agreement (Amended CFS) covering A330-200 aircraft. The Amended CFS was originally scheduled to run through December 2027, and will now terminate in April 2023. Upon execution of the MOU, the Company agreed to pay a total of $12.5 million in termination fees, which was recognized in fiscal year 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $24.1 million in deferred liabilities to be recognized into earnings over the remaining contract term as contra-maintenance materials and repairs expense. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recognized approximately $6.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively, in amortization within Maintenance, materials and repairs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  • Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company completed the sale of one ATR-42 aircraft and recognized a loss of approximately $0.4 million on such sale. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recorded a $2.6 million gain on sale of aircraft, which was recorded in other operating expense.
  • Gain on sale of commercial real estate.  In February 2023, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of its commercial real estate and recognized a gain on sale of $10.2 million, which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  • Interest income on federal tax refund.  In March 2023, the Company received $4.7 million in interest income related to a refund received on the Company's income tax return. The interest income received was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  • Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts.  Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.
  • Loss on extinguishment of debt. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized a $8.6 million loss on the extinguishment of its remaining outstanding Series 2020-1A and Series 2020-1B Equipment Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze the Company's core operational performance and more readily compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented below.
  • Unrealized gain on foreign debt.  Unrealized gain on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to the Company's functional currency.
  • Unrealized loss on equity securities.  Unrealized loss on equity securities is driven by changes in market prices and currency fluctuations, which is recorded in Other nonoperating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of the changes in fair value of equity securities and fuel derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, and non-recurring expenses and income/gains (including CBA-related, contract termination amortization, interest income on tax refund, gain or loss on sale of aircraft, gain on sale of commercial real estate, and loss on extinguishment of debt), helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.

   

Three months ended June 30,

  

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022
   

Total

  

Diluted
Net Loss
Per Share

  

Total

  

Diluted
Net Loss
Per Share

  

Total

  

Diluted
Net Loss
Per Share

  

Total

  

Diluted
Net Loss
Per Share
   

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net Loss, as reported

  

$  (12,335)

  

$      (0.24)

  

$  (47,374)

  

$      (0.92)

  

$  (110,592)

  

$      (2.15)

  

$  (180,652)

  

$      (3.52)

Adjusted for:

                                

CBA related expense

  

 

 

2,574

  

0.05

  

17,727

  

0.34

  

4,678

  

0.09

Contract termination
amortization

  

(5,972)

  

(0.12)

  

 

 

(24,085)

  

(0.47)

  

 

Loss (gain) on sale of
aircraft

  

392

  

0.01

  

(2,578)

  

(0.05)

  

392

  

0.01

  

(2,578)

  

(0.05)

Gain on sale of
|commercial real estate

  

 

 

 

 

(10,179)

  

(0.20)

  

 

Interest income on
federal tax refund

  

 

 

 

 

(4,672)

  

(0.09)

  

 

Changes in fair value
of fuel derivative

contracts

  

864

  

0.02

  

 

 

4,416

  

0.09

  

 

Loss on
extinguishment of debt

  

 

 

8,568

  

0.17

  

 

 

8,568

  

0.17

Unrealized gain on
foreign debt

  

(12,106)

  

(0.23)

  

(20,381)

  

(0.40)

  

(14,595)

  

(0.28)

  

(31,963)

  

(0.63)

Unrealized loss on
|equity securities

  

1,486

  

0.03

  

7,920

  

0.15

  

542

  

0.01

  

19,394

  

0.38

Tax effect of
adjustments

  

3,533

  

0.06

  

5,162

  

0.10

  

5,102

  

0.10

  

6,147

  

0.12

Adjusted net loss

  

$  (24,138)

  

$      (0.47)

  

$  (46,109)

  

$      (0.90)

  

$  (135,944)

  

$      (2.64)

  

$  (176,406)

  

$      (3.44)

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.

   

Three months ended June 30,

  

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022
   

(in thousands)

Net Loss

  

$            (12,335)

  

$            (47,374)

  

$          (110,592)

  

(180,652)

Income tax benefit

  

(2,126)

  

(6,480)

  

(29,700)

  

(39,500)

Depreciation and amortization

  

33,348

  

34,333

  

66,015

  

68,088

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts
and issuance costs

  

22,705

  

24,517

  

45,585

  

49,554

EBITDA, as reported

  

41,592

  

4,996

  

(28,692)

  

(102,510)

Adjusted for:

                

CBA related expense

  

 

2,574

  

17,727

  

4,678

Contract termination amortization

  

(5,972)

  

 

(24,085)

  

Gain on sale of commercial real estate

  

 

 

(10,179)

  

Interest income on tax refund

  

 

 

(4,672)

  

Loss on extinguishment of debt

  

 

8,568

  

 

8,568

Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

  

864

  

 

4,416

  

Unrealized gain on foreign debt

  

(12,106)

  

(20,381)

  

(14,595)

  

(31,963)

Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft

  

392

  

(2,578)

  

392

  

(2,578)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

  

1,486

  

7,920

  

542

  

19,394

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$              26,256

  

$                1,099

  

$            (59,146)

  

$          (104,411)

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items.  These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.

   

Three months ended June 30,

  

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022
   

(in thousands, except CASM data)

GAAP Operating Expenses

  

$         716,508

  

$         717,954

  

$      1,446,539

  

$      1,342,973

Adjusted for:

                

CBA related expense

  

 

(2,574)

  

(17,727)

  

(4,678)

Contract termination amortization

  

5,972

  

 

24,085

  

Gain (loss) on sale of aircraft

  

(392)

  

2,578

  

(392)

  

2,578

Gain on sale of commercial real estate

  

 

 

10,179

  

Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items

  

$         722,088

  

$         717,958

  

$      1,462,684

  

$      1,340,873

Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

  

(166,380)

  

(226,892)

  

(364,005)

  

(377,874)

Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-
recurring items

  

$         555,708

  

$         491,066

  

$      1,098,679

  

$         962,999

Available Seat Miles

  

5,014,432

  

4,516,296

  

9,931,949

  

8,779,344

CASM - GAAP

  

                14.29 ¢

  

                15.90 ¢

  

                14.56 ¢

  

                15.30 ¢

Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

  

(3.32)

  

(5.03)

  

(3.66)

  

(4.31)

CBA related expense

  

 

(0.06)

  

(0.18)

  

(0.05)

Contract termination amortization

  

0.12

  

 

0.24

  

Gain (loss) on sale of aircraft

 

(0.01)

  

0.06

  

 

0.03

Gain on sale of commercial real estate

  

 

 

0.10

  

CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

  

                11.08 ¢

  

                10.87 ¢

  

                11.06 ¢

  

                10.97 ¢
   

Estimated three months ending September
30, 2023

  

Estimated year ending December 31, 2023
   

(in thousands, except CASM data)

  

(in thousands, except CASM data)

GAAP operating expenses

  

$              756,598

-

$              794,667

  

$           2,964,027

-

$           3,062,920

Aircraft fuel, including taxes and
delivery

  

(183,852)

-

(188,959)

  

(730,163)

-

(743,086)

Less: non recurring items

  

-

 

16,145

-

16,145

Adjusted operating expenses

  

$              572,746

-

$              605,708

  

$           2,250,009

-

$           2,335,979

Available seat miles

  

5,188,202

-

5,337,146

  

20,272,836

-

20,646,529

CASM - GAAP

  

                     14.58 ¢

-

                     14.89 ¢

  

                     14.62 ¢

-

                     14.84 ¢

Aircraft fuel, including taxes and
delivery

  

(3.54)

-

(3.54)

  

(3.60)

-

(3.60)

Less: non recurring items

  

-

 

0.08

-

0.08

CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring
items

  

                     11.04 ¢

-

                     11.35 ¢

  

                     11.10 ¢

-

                     11.32 ¢

Pre-tax margin

The Company excludes changes in fair value of equity securities and fuel derivative contracts, fluctuations and exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, and non-recurring items from pre-tax margin for the same reasons as described above.

   

Three months ended June 30,

  

Six months ended June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022

Pre-Tax Margin, as reported

  

(2.0) %

  

(7.8) %

  

(10.6) %

  

(18.8) %

CBA ratification bonus

  

 

0.4

  

1.3

  

0.4

Contract termination amortization

  

(0.8)

  

 

(1.8)

  

Gain on sale of commercial real estate

  

 

 

(0.8)

  

(0.1)

Interest income on tax refund

  

 

 

(0.4)

  

Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts

  

0.1

  

 

0.3

  

Unrealized gain on foreign debt

  

(1.7)

  

(2.8)

  

(1.1)

  

(2.7)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

  

 

1.2

  

 

0.7

Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft

  

0.1

  

(0.4)

  

0.1

  

(0.2)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

  

0.1

  

1.1

  

0.1

  

1.7

Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin

  

(4.2) %

  

(8.3) %

  

(12.9) %

  

(19.0) %

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-holdings-reports-2023-second-quarter-financial-results-japan-strengthening-adds-to-robust-leisure-travel-demand-301885610.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

