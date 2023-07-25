ENGINE VISION MEDIA ANNOUNCES LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE'S RETURN TO LOCAL PRINTING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER 25 YEARS

Los Angeles Magazine, Orange Coast Magazine, Pasadena Magazine, and SoCal Design move printing to Gardena Based Southwest Offset Printing.

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Vision Media, a leading Los Angeles-based media company founded by renowned attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Southwest Offset Printing (SOP) based in Gardena, California.

Engine Vision Media has hired Chris Gialanella as President & Publisher, promoted Shelby Russell to COO & Head of Events, and launched their new LA magazine and Official Podcast. (PRNewsfoto/Engine Vision Media) (PRNewswire)

After months of collaborative efforts, Engine Vision Media has successfully finalized a deal with SOP, bringing their printing operations back to Southern California. SOP, a family-owned business founded 37 years ago by Greg and Linda McDonald, specializes in printing newspapers and magazines in the Southern California area. The McDonalds, long-time residents of Malibu, remain actively involved in the business, while day-to-day management is overseen by CEO Dutch Greve, a printing and publication veteran and Media News Corp alumnus.

"We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Offset Printing to the Los Angeles Magazine and Engine Vision Media family," said Christopher Gialanella, President & Publisher "By partnering with SOP, we are not only strengthening our ties to the local community but also reaffirming our commitment to bringing business back to Southern California. This move is a significant step in putting the 'LA' back in LA Mag and supporting the region we call home."

Tasha Cerda , Mayor of the city of Gardena expressed gratitude on the occasion by stating, "As Mayor of Gardena, I am extremely happy that our city is flourishing, especially post pandemic. I am grateful to all the businesses that call Gardena their home."

SOP will commence printing for Engine Vision Media's flagship publication, Los Angeles Magazine , as well as their three other publications, Orange Coast Magazine, Pasadena Magazine, and SoCal Design. Los Angeles' highly anticipated BEST OF L.A. August issue along with Orange Coast's Health and Wellness August issue are scheduled to hit newsstands this Thursday July 27th. This partnership marks a new chapter for both companies, as Engine Vision Media aims to provide readers with a seamless and enhanced reading experience.

Dutch Greve, CEO, Southwest Offset Printing Co., Inc., expressed the following on the partnership, "We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to add Engine Vision Media's magazines to our list of clients. We are looking forward to partnering with them and welcoming them to our operations in the City of Gardena as we continue to press forward as the premier publication printer in Southern California."

SOP's state-of-the-art facilities, encompassing 107,000 sq. ft. across 8 buildings in Gardena, CA, ensure top-notch printing quality and efficiency. The collaboration with SOP aligns with Engine Vision Media's mission to invest in media assets that create a positive impact in the world, reflecting their dedication to excellence in every aspect of their operations.

About Southwest Offset Printing Co., Inc.

Southwest Offset Printing Co., Inc., founded in 1986, moved its operations to the City of Gardena in 1990 and was established as a premier commercial printer offering both newspaper and coated magazines, catalogs, and other coated printed products. In 2002, SOP increased its technological footprint by adding computer to press technology (CPT). Even with the 2009 recession and the pandemic of 2022, Southwest Offset Printing Co., Inc. has remained the premier publication printer in Southern California.

About Engine Vision Media

Engine Vision Media, founded by Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, seeks to acquire unique media properties and invest in media assets that make a positive difference in the world. In just three months since acquiring LA Magazine and other publications, Engine Vision Media has added over 15 new positions in editorial, digital, and sales, illustrating their commitment to growth and innovation.

SOP is an award-winning print company with high end reproduction quality, and the versatility to print anywhere from a few hundred copies to over a million. (PRNewswire)

Dutch Greve, with Southwest Offset Printing, Tasha Cerda, the mayor of Gardena, and Christopher Gialanella, the president and publisher of Los Angeles Magazine pose for a photo at the offices of Southwest Offset Printing on Thursday, July 20. (Photo by Scott Smeltzer) (PRNewswire)

