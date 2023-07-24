SHINE Technologies Will Participate at 11th International Conference on Isotopes

President and CSO Todd Asmuth to present about demand and supply of medical isotopes

JANESVILLE, Wis., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC, a next-generation fusion technology company, today announced that Todd Asmuth, president and chief strategy officer of SHINE, will give an invited panel presentation during the 11th International Conference on Isotopes from July 23-27 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. (PRNewsfoto/SHINE Technologies, LLC) (PRNewswire)

On Thursday, July 27, Asmuth will present "Demand and Supply of Medical Isotopes" alongside other industry leaders and members of parliament.

The International Conference on Isotopes, typically held every other year since 1995, is organized by the World Council on Isotopes and a participating organization to highlight the importance of nuclear science, medicine and technology in advancing human health and the protection of the environment.

"Nuclear medicine, and global access to it, has never been more important than it is right now. The results from treatments and trials are exciting for cancer patients, but there is not enough consistent supply of isotopes," Asmuth said. "We are dedicated to applying our technologies to improve the supply chain, including producing high-quality and high-volume medical isotopes and our plan to become the first vertically integrated supplier of lutetium-177."

SHINE is deploying and scaling fusion technology in a four-phased approach to solve today's problems in medicine, manufacturing and nuclear waste recycling, with the final goal of achieving safe, clean, abundant fusion energy. In its second phase, SHINE is creating critical medical isotopes used to diagnose and treat life-threatening diseases in patients across the globe.

SHINE is opening the largest facility in North America dedicated to the production of non-carrier-added lutetium-177, a medical isotope being used in targeted cancer therapies. Additionally, SHINE announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its final Safety Evaluation Report related to the operating license of its large-scale, fusion-driven medical isotope production facility. Once online, the facility—named the Chrysalis—will produce and commercially launch molybdenum-99, which is relied on for more than 40 million medical procedures annually to diagnose heart disease, cancer and other diseases.

About SHINE Technologies

Based in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly fusion technology in a stepwise approach. Its systems are used to inspect industrial components in aerospace, defense, energy and other sectors. SHINE's proprietary medical isotope production processes create non-carrier-added lutetium-177 and are expected to create molybdenum-99. In the future, SHINE plans to scale its fusion technology to help solve one of energy's toughest hurdles by recycling nuclear waste. Through a purpose-driven and phased approach, SHINE aims to generate fusion power to deliver clean, abundant energy that could transform life on Earth. SHINE Technologies LLC, Phoenix LLC and SHINE Europe B.V. are all wholly owned subsidies of Illuminated Holdings, Inc. Want to learn more about SHINE? Visit www.shinefusion.com and follow us @shinefusion.

