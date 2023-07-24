S&P Global Market Intelligence Recognized for Multiple Financial Industry Awards in Second Quarter

Snowflake, Databricks and WatersTechnology Among Organizations Bestowing Industry Accolades and Marketplace Partner of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced that it has been recognized by financial publications and technology organizations for innovations including marketplace and cloud collaboration, enterprise data management, securities processing, corporate actions, regulatory transaction reporting and climate credit analytics. In addition, S&P Global was recognized by Snowflake and Databricks for their financial services marketplace partner of the year awards. S&P Global was also ranked third in the Chartis RiskTech Buyside50 ranking.

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted that S&P Global Market Intelligence has been recognized with multiple awards that highlight our commitment to technological innovation and providing our customer with the essential tools they need to make informed decisions and operate efficiently in times of market uncertainty and economic volatility," said Eric Maldonado, Head of Sales and Marketing, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division within S&P Global that provides services and solutions to global markets, was recognized for the following awards:

WatersTechnology's Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data for the following awards categories:

WatersTechnology also awarded S&P Global Market Intelligence Sell-Side Technology Awards for the following solutions:

FTF News Technology Innovation Awards:

Global Custodian Innovation Award:

Innovation in Corporate Actions

Institutional Investor America's Most Honored Companies:

Best IR Program

RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2023:

Best Regulatory Reporting Solution – Cappitech

TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2023:

Best Trade-Reporting Solution - Cappitech

Chartis RiskTech Buyside50 Awards:

Investment/Market Risk (Credit) - Buy side Risk Solution, Financial Risk Analytics

Outsourcing – Risk as a Service – Buy side Risk Solution, Financial Risk Analytics

Evaluated Pricing and Data (Credit) – Transaction Cost Analysis and Alpha Signals

WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2023:

Best Enterprise Data Management Provider - S&P Global Market Intelligence - S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best Reference Data Provider - S&P Global Market Intelligence - S&P Global Market Intelligence

WatersTechnology Rankings 2023:

Kensho Solutions available via S&P Capital IQ Pro and S&P Global Marketplace – Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Provider

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact

Katherine Smith

S&P Global Market Intelligence

+1 781-301-9311

katherine.smith@spglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence