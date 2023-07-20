PhotoRoom and Warner Bros. Join Forces to Create Viral Barbie Selfie Generator Using Cutting-Edge AI Technology

The campaign using PhotoRoom's API signifies new opportunities for brands to harness generative AI to create personalized, immersive experiences on a global scale.

BURBANK, Calif. and PARIS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoRoom , an artificial intelligence (AI)-based photo editing app, joined forces with Warner Bros. and their marketing agency Bond to create the official filter that allowed fans to turn themselves into Barbie characters, ahead of the widely anticipated release of the Barbie movie. The AI-powered selfie generator, released on April 3rd, 2023, signifies PhotoRoom's huge potential usage for the creative and marketing industries.

The interactive tool, barbieselfie.ai , which has been used over 13 million times, took less than an hour to implement and provided fans with an instant, sharable Barbie-aesthetic image, with the same quality as the promotional posters for the film's cast. As a result, Warner Bros. achieved a not-to-be-missed viral, global moment that resulted in fans, brands, influencers, and celebrities – including Rihanna and Pedro Pascal – participating in this cultural phenomenon.

"PhotoRoom always set out to make photo-editing easy and flawless", said Matthieu Rouif, CEO of PhotoRoom. "We started by helping small businesses, and it's amazing to see some of the most well-known companies in the world using our technology. The biggest challenges marketing teams face with user-generated campaigns are maintaining quality and protecting the integrity of the brand. With PhotoRoom, brands can scale user-generated content like never before."

To create the selfie generator, PhotoRoom's API provided Warner Bros with the ability to remove backgrounds from user-generated content. PhotoRoom's ability to handle millions of API calls, and superior output quality were instrumental in meeting Warner Bros.'s creative needs. The filter Warner Bros. used to create a viral moment showcased the ability for other brands to use visual AI to create a personalized and immersive user experience at a global scale.

"PhotoRoom shattered all expectations by seamlessly integrating user photos into captivating Barbie movie posters. Its unparalleled ease of use became the catalyst, propelling the Barbie Selfie Generator into the digital spotlight and captivating audiences worldwide," said Cameron Curtis, EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing at Warner Bros. "There are boundless opportunities to harness the power of generative AI for our upcoming campaigns. Its potential to create captivating and personalized experiences is truly remarkable, opening doors to innovative storytelling and audience engagement that were once unimaginable."

Downloaded more than 80 million times globally from mobile app stores, PhotoRoom has become increasingly popular among small businesses, e-commerce vendors and content creators to create high-quality product imagery. Now the Paris-based business is looking to expand its API offering, bringing the category-leading technology to more global brands across many industries.

PhotoRoom was founded in 2019, and over the past 3 years has carved out a niche in the commerce photography space. PhotoRoom first found success with its best-in-class background remover. It has now expanded its offering to include a batch photo editor, magic retouch tool, and its latest offering, an AI tool that instantly generates backgrounds and shadows. The company is headquartered in Paris and now employs more than 40 employees and growing. The company's mission is to break down the barriers to doing business by making commerce photography easy.

For more information on PhotoRoom, visit www.photoroom.com

WARNER BROS. is a fully integrated entertainment company and a global leader in the creation, production, distribution, licensing and marketing of all forms of entertainment. A Warner Bros. Discovery company, the Studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry, from feature film, television, digital and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD and Blu-ray, animation, comic books, video games, and product and brand licensing. The company's vast library, one of the most prestigious and valuable in the world, consists of more than 145,000 hours of programming, including 12,500 feature films and 2,400 television programs comprising more than 150,000 individual episodes.

