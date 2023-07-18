Pharming to nominate industry leader Dr. Richard Peters as new Chairman of the Board

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces today that the Board of Directors has nominated Dr. Richard Peters to become Pharming's new Chairman.

Pharming nominates Dr. Peters for the appointment as Non-Executive Director for a term of four years at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM). Information regarding the EGM, including the notice to convene, will be shared in a separate press release.

Until the appointment as Non-Executive Director by the EGM, Dr. Peters will join the Board of Directors as an Observer.

Paul Sekhri, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"After an extensive search, the Board is pleased to nominate Dr. Richard Peters as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Peters is a highly respected and proven industry leader, who brings extensive medical and commercial acumen for difficult-to-treat and rare diseases, from development stage to large global biopharmaceutical companies. I am delighted that Dr. Peters will become my successor following his appointment by the general meeting."

Richard Peters commented:

"I am honored to have been nominated to become the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharming, as successor to Mr. Paul Sekhri. I look forward to working together with the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee in helping propel Pharming to achieve its long-term strategic objectives, guided by Pharming's clear vision and mission to become the rare disease company of choice to serve the unserved rare disease patient."

Dr. Richard Peters (60 years of age, Belgian national, US citizen) has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry and academia. He currently serves as Non-Executive Director for Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE), and is the founder and Executive Chairman of TellBio (private company). He is also a corporate advisor to Aura Biosciences.

Prior to these roles, Dr. Peters served as the Global Head for the Rare Diseases business at Sanofi Genzyme, and CEO of two Nasdaq-listed biotechnology companies: Yumanity Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Dr. Peters held medical leadership positions at Amgen, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme, and Sanofi, and is a founder of X4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XFOR) and PIC Therapeutics (private). He has also served on the faculty at the Massachusetts General Hospital, served as editor for the journals SCIENCE and JAMA, and has published over 100 editorial and research articles.

He completed Internal Medicine training at the Massachusetts General Hospital and a Howard Hughes post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School; both in Boston, MA. Dr. Peters holds an M.D. Degree and a PhD. in Pharmacology from the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, and began his medical studies at the Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium prior to immigrating to the US.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

