WCG Publishes Report Providing Assessment of Motivators Across All Clinical Research Stakeholders

PRINCETON, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, one of the world's leading providers of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, released its 2023 Avoca State of the Industry Report. The report provides a 360-degree review of what motivates or deters potential volunteers from participating in clinical trials, and what steps can be taken to encourage more participation, particularly among underrepresented groups.

The survey, conducted between December 2022 and March 2023, recruited respondents from stakeholders across the clinical trial continuum – sponsors, providers, site staff, and patients – to identify opportunities to improve both the participant and site experience. Findings demonstrate the ability to develop a clinical trial experience that is more "personal" will increase motivation to participate. The report includes actionable findings from multiple points of view, as well as a detailed sample composition and analytics by audience.

"For more than 20 years, Avoca has surveyed industry stakeholders to gain an understanding of key trends affecting outsourced clinical development," explains Christine Albano, general manager, WCG Benchmarking & Analytics. "This latest research included a broadened outreach to collect more diverse perspectives, focusing on the imperative of patient centricity and the need for expanding clinical trial participation."

