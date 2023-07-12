SEABOURN'S NEW EXPEDITION VESSEL SEABOURN PURSUIT OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY 'HOME AWAY FROM HOME' FEEL IN ULTRA-LUXURY SUITES

SEATTLE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, wants guests to savor their home away from home enroute to new experiences aboard Seabourn Pursuit, the second of two purpose-built expedition vessels in its fleet. Set to launch Summer 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will welcome travelers with 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites. Available in an array of layouts and dimensions, all accommodations create the elevated ambiance that is a hallmark of every Seabourn travel experience.

Seabourn Pursuit - Veranda Suite (PRNewswire)

For this new expedition vessel, iconic hospitality atelier Tihany Design - led by Founder Adam D. Tihany and Managing Partner Alessia Genova - fashioned sumptuous interiors to create a modern ambiance that combines incomparable comfort, relaxed elegance and sophisticated ruggedness. The color palettes, elemental materials and tactile textures resonate Seabourn's signature luxury and sense of ease, with custom design evident in every detail, right down to the retro style of light switches.

"Tihany Design's latest undertaking for Seabourn is among its most thoughtfully conceived and executed, creating an ultra-luxury atmosphere that pairs well with the expedition feel guests experience throughout Seabourn Pursuit," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Guests will certainly recognize their Seabourn 'home away from home' while being surrounded by elements that bring a spirit of adventure and discovery as they visit some of the most beautiful and remote locations of the world."

Suite Details and Design

Seabourn Pursuit houses 132 individual oceanfront suites in 12 categories, all with private ocean-view verandas. Accommodations feature a comfortable living area, queen-size bed or two twin beds, walk-in closet, interactive TV with music and movies, fully stocked bar and refrigerator, writing desk with personalized stationery, and makeup vanity. Spacious marble guest bathrooms have a full tub, separate shower, and luxury beauty products.

Each suite also has a built-in heated jacket wardrobe, where guests can hang their wet outdoor Complimentary PolarShield Parka and other gear to dry quickly once they return from adventures off the ship or warm their coats before heading out on a cool morning.

Additional in-suite amenities include a personal safe, plush robes, slippers, and hair dryer. Bedding is outfitted with a luxurious custom-built mattress, comfortable cotton linens, fluffy all-season duvet, and firm or soft pillows as per guest preference. The in-suite bar is replenished with a selection of beverages and complimentary wines and/or spirits as per guest requests; and guests can take advantage of the complimentary PressReader app for access to favorite newspapers and magazines via personal phone or tablet; and SWAROVSKI OPTIK binoculars to use to view natural beauty from afar.

The suites' exclusive custom furniture collection was developed by Tihany Design and produced by renowned Italian furniture manufacturer Roda, which combines authentic Italian craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology and innovation. Framed in wood and metal and incorporating textured fabric and leather, the bespoke furnishings radiate luxurious handcrafted ruggedness for a distinctive identity, setting a new precedent for next-generation design in the expedition cruise market.

Natural curvilinear arch design elements and parchment-inspired wall panels are among the many details that reflect bygone maritime craftsmanship; digitally printed wall laminate material mimics wood with alluring granular detail; heated flooring with wooden-look tiles; and custom bedside panels feature toggle switches, an analog clock, and a fold-away reading lamp. To complement, carpeting displays organic shapes, Premium bedding and accoutrements foster supreme relaxation, with custom-designed blankets and finely textured throws on couches produced from the highest quality sustainably sourced material.

Suite Categories

Seabourn Pursuit's suite categories and specifications include:

Veranda Suites – Veranda Suites are the most abundant accommodation on Seabourn Pursuit featuring luxuries for guests to make them their home away from home. Veranda suites include a separate seating area with a coffee/dining table for two, which is ideal for in-suite dining at any time of day. Each suite has an approximate total space of 355 sq. ft. (33 sq. m.), including a private furnished veranda of 78 sq. ft. (7 sq. m.). There are four categories of Veranda Suites available, and sizes vary by suite.





Veranda Spa Suites – Located on Deck 7, Seabourn Pursuit's two Veranda Spa Suites are the same size and have the same layouts and amenities as Veranda Suites. They also include additional in-suite spa amenities and access to a spa concierge service.





Panorama Veranda Suites – Available only on the expedition ships, the Panorama Veranda Suites feature a semi-circular living area with comfortable seating and include expansive floor-to-ceiling windows which provide guests a breathtaking perspective of the world outside. The bathroom features a separate shower and large soaking tub placed next to a window, providing relaxing views of the private, furnished veranda and scenic outdoor landscapes. The suites are located on Decks 5, 6, 7 and 8, and are 420 sq. ft. (39 sq. m.), including a private, furnished veranda of 86 sq. ft. (8 sq. m.), though suite sizes vary.





Penthouse Suites – Located on Deck 8, each of Seabourn Pursuit's Penthouse Suites affords a sophisticated environment which includes a living area with a dining table for two to enjoy in-suite dining and large windows that bring in plenty of natural light. The Penthouse Suites are approximately 527 sq. ft. (49 sq. m.), including a furnished veranda of 97 sq. ft. (9 sq. m.).





Penthouse Spa Suite – Perfect for travelers desiring the space of a penthouse and access to the onboard spa and wellness facilities, this suite features the same amenities as the Penthouse Suite along with added in-suite spa amenities. Located on Deck 7, this suite stretches 635 sq. ft. (59 sq. m.), including a private, furnished veranda of 205 sq. ft. (19 sq. m.).





Grand Wintergarden Suites – Set on Decks 7 and 8, the Grand Wintergarden Suites are truly top of the line as they are two suites combined into one. The two-level suites are spacious perfection for guests and feature a comfortable living area, dining table for four, second bedroom, separate guest bath and pantry with a wet bar stocked with a customized selection of spirits.



A sculptured staircase leading to the upper level takes guests to the master bedroom positioned to face expansive windows, allowing guests to soak in the views. The upper level also features an expansive wall of closets, along with advanced technology including a roll-up LG OLED TV that tucks away to preserve the views of the world outside. Guests will find a separate walk-in closet adjacent to the five-piece bathroom complete with a whirlpool spa tub and separate shower. Wintergarden suite guests will also be able to enjoy wildlife and vista spotting using a Swarovski ATX Interior spotting scope.



These suites are 1,399 sq . ft. (130 sq . m .), including two furnished verandas totaling 205 sq . ft. (19 sq . m .).



Wintergarden Suites include the same features as the Grand Wintergarden without the additional bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level. They are approximately 1,044 sq. ft. (97 sq. m.), including a private furnished veranda of 129 sq. ft. (12 sq. m.).





Owner's Suites – Perched above the bow on Deck 7, the pair of Owner's Suites lavishes guests with a comfortable living area that includes high-definition TV, writing desk, and dining table for two. A glass door leads to a curved veranda with sun loungers and a table for four, making it an ideal place to share stories with fellow guests.



The separate bedroom features a queen-sized bed, a large window, makeup vanity, and a walk-in closet. The five-piece bathroom is designed with multiple doors that can create a half-bath, and also features a separate shower and bathtub.



The suites are 1,023 sq . ft. (95 sq . m .) of space, including a private veranda of 484 sq . ft. (45 sq . m .).





Signature Suites – Set at the stern of Seabourn Pursuit , Signature Suites features a foyer entry opening to an inviting living area, dining table for four, guest bath, and pantry with wet bar, while a series of large windows wash the suite with natural light. The separate bedroom features a queen-sized bed, makeup vanity, generous closet space, and a glass door leading to a large, curved veranda that includes its own canopied whirlpool spa tub, sun loungers, sofa, and chairs. A five-piece bathroom with a separate shower and tub rounds out the suite.



The suites are approximately 1,377 sq . ft. (128 sq . m .) of space, including a 592 sq . ft. (55 sq . m .) furnished veranda.

The In-Suite Experience

All guests of Seabourn Pursuit can look forward to being lavished with Seabourn's signature services and attentiveness throughout their time on board. A key to comfort is a Personal Suite Host and Suite Attendant whose roles are to ensure that every detail is just to guests' liking and to provide exquisite touches to take travel over the top. Those include welcoming Champagne and canapés; personalized nightly turndown service; assistance with special requests, such as arranging in-suite cocktail parties; regular replenishment of ice and bar setup; management of laundry service needs; and the ritual drawing of Pure Pampering baths upon request.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Seabourn Pursuit - Wintergarden Suite Living Room (PRNewswire)

Seabourn Pursuit - Panorama Veranda Suite (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

