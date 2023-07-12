Petredis Investment Advisors Launched by Father, Four Siblings to Serve Greater Pittsburgh Area and Other States

The Registered Investment Advisory firm, based in Warrendale, Pa., offers strategic financial planning to multi-generational clients.

WARRENDALE, Pa., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petredis Investment Advisors today announced the launch of its fee-only, registered investment adviser (RIA) firm in Warrendale, PA., a suburb of Pittsburgh. The new RIA will be led by founding principal Charlie Petredis and principals Christian Petredis, Alexandra Cameron, Athena Petredis, and Charles Petredis, who will also serve as Chief Compliance Officer. The team, which previously practiced at Wells Fargo Advisors, is joined by two client associates, Cindy Pappert and Shana Hutchins.

"For nearly four decades, we have helped individuals, families, corporations, and retirement plans address their needs and achieve their financial goals," said Charlie Petredis. "With this transition to the RIA model, we're in the right position to maintain our mission for decades to come. With newfound independence, we will continue to put our clients first and deliver strategic financial planning to support our clients' needs."

Petredis Investment Advisors is a multi-generational family firm founded by father Charlie and all four of his children. The group collectively brings over 60 years of financial planning experience to their clients and community. The group maintains multi-generational client relationships serving families and leverages research to drive financial planning decisions and help clients achieve their goals. Petredis Investment Advisors has approximately $881 million in assets under management and $71 million in assets under advisement as of December 2022.

Petredis Investment Advisors is working with TradePMR for technology and brokerage services. The team was attracted to TradePMR because of its commitment to delivering white-glove service and flexible technology. "When we decided to launch our own RIA, we knew we would need strong support and advanced technology from our providers. As we evaluated TradePMR, we believed that their offering would help our new independent firm meet our goals," said Petredis.

"We're excited to welcome Petredis Investment Advisors," said John Peluso, President of First Clearing. "The Petredis family has built an impressive practice, and we believe the RIA model will be a great fit for their team and their clients moving forward."

To schedule an introductory call with the Petredis Investment Advisors team, email info@petredisia.com or call (878) 231-4300.

About Petredis Investment Advisors

Based in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Petredis Investment Advisors is a fee-only Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that offers strategic financial planning and investment management to multi-generational clients nationwide. Founded by five members of the Petredis family, the firm provides financial advice for its clients backed by decades of experience. For more information, visit: https://www.petredisia.com/.

A copy of our Form CRS and Form ADV Brochures, which further describe our services and fees, is available at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/322371.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisers (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisers' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Follow TradePMR on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for the latest news, updates, and event information.

Securities are offered through Trade-PMR, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

About First Clearing

First Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. First Clearing provides correspondent services to broker-dealers and registered investment advisers and does not provide services to the general public. Learn more at: www.firstclearing.com

TradePMR and First Clearing are not affiliated.

