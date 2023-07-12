The Institute of Internal Auditors Names Sally-Anne Pitt as New Global Board Chair

AMSTERDAM, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) - the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – today announced that Sally-Anne Pitt, CIA, CGAP will serve as the new Chair of the Global Board for 2023-2024. The announcement was made immediately following The IIA's Annual Business Meeting and 2023 International Conference, the premier global internal audit event of the year.

Pitt joins the ranks of dedicated internal audit professionals from around the world who have served as The IIA's volunteer leader. A Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Government Audit Professional (CGAP) from Melbourne, Australia, Pitt is recognized globally for her expertise and leadership in internal audit. For more than two decades, she has been Managing Director of Pitt Group Pty Ltd, having previously worked for the Northern Territory Government. She has more than a decade of volunteer experience with The IIA, most recently serving as Senior Vice Chair of the Global Board.

Pitt's platform for the year is "Think Different" – a theme that pays homage to the classic Apple advertisement campaign that highlighted the impact of creative, outside-the-box approaches. Her focus will be emphasizing how a shift in perspective will help shape the future of internal audit in the face of rapidly emerging challenges and opportunities.

"Sally-Anne's career journey embodies the power of questioning norms and pursuing innovation," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The IIA. "As we launch new global Standards and embark on the Vision 2035 project, Sally-Anne's leadership as Chair of our Global Board is both fitting and inspiring. Her expertise will shape the future of internal audit, demanding fresh thinking and a forward-looking approach."

Pitt's platform focuses on areas where the profession has an opportunity to look for new and creative ways to chart a path forward in a world that increasingly requires adaptability, including ways to 'Think Different' about:

The skills that internal auditors need in a rapidly changing world;

Elevating awareness of the internal audit profession and the value that internal auditors bring to their organizations;

Building a robust and diverse pipeline of talented professionals who can not only meet the challenges of their shape, but continue to shape the future of internal audit;

How The IIA operates as a global organization.

"It's a tremendous honor to be called upon to serve The IIA as the new Global Chair during such a pivotal time for our profession," said Pitt. "We're at an inflection point in the profession's history, where the need to constantly adapt and change requires a different mindset. That's why I'm calling on internal auditors around the world to seize this opportunity to 'think different.' We're facing new, first-of-their-kind challenges and opportunities, which require fresh perspectives and new ideas. Our profession must navigate transformational technology like artificial intelligence and shifting regulatory and geopolitical landscapes. We need to ensure our members have the latest skills to keep pace with rapid innovation, and that we build a robust pipeline of diverse talent equipped with the tools and skills for a new business landscape. These are critical issues that we are well equipped to solve if we work together. I look forward to working with The IIA's members, volunteers, and stakeholders to tackle these challenges and help build an exciting future for our profession."

