Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces NextGen Security LLC's Acquisition of ISO Network, LLC

RYE, N.Y., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen Security, LLC ("NextGen"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired ISO Network, LLC ("ISO"). Located in Kennesaw, Georgia, ISO is an electronic security integration company that provides technology solutions such as access control and video surveillance to utilities, public safety, education, and other markets.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About NextGen: Located in Exton, PA, NextGen is an electronic security integration company that provides technology solutions such as access control and video surveillance to commercial and industrial clients in diverse and complex end markets. NextGen's comprehensive suite of services encompasses all facets of a facility's security system, including consultation, design, installation, integration, training, and aftermarket support. NextGen has facilities in Exton, PA and Houston, TX and serves clients across the United States. The Company employs approximately 135 people. For more information, please visit www.nextgensecured.com.

About ISO: ISO is an electronic security integration company that provides technology solutions such as access control and video surveillance to utilities, public safety, education, and other markets.

