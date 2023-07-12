D2L Announces New Partnership with Copyleaks to Better Detect Plagiarism and AI-Generated Content

The integration will help bolster D2L Brightspace's AI capabilities with one of the most comprehensive and accurate AI detection solutions on the market

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - From its Fusion 2023 conference, D2L, a global learning technology company, is today sharing a new partnership with Copyleaks, a leading AI-based text analysis, plagiarism identification, and AI-content detection platform. As AI-generated content becomes more widespread in the workplace and educational institutions, the formula for plagiarism and its detection has dramatically evolved. Copyleaks' partnership with D2L will help empower schools worldwide to adapt to the new landscape and help see to academic integrity in a post-ChatGPT world.

Copyleaks uses AI-based text analysis to help: identify potential plagiarism and paraphrasing across 100 languages, uncover AI-generated content, verify authenticity and ownership, and empower error-free writing. Their AI Content Detector—the only enterprise solution available via API and learning management system integrations—is able to help detect the presence of AI content across 15 languages at the individual sentence level, as well as AI content that has been paraphrased.

"For more than 10 years, D2L has been a longstanding leader in successfully and authentically incorporating AI and automation into our technology to help identify at-risk learners and create personalized learning pathways. With this recent, widespread adoption of generative AI technology over the past year by businesses, students, teachers, faculty and administrators, new tools and approaches are necessary to help personalize learning for everyone," said Katie Bradford, Vice President of Product Partnerships at D2L. "Our partnership with Copyleaks is an important step towards further bolstering our AI-powered offerings and seeing that learners feel supported and customers have the tools they need to build outstanding teaching and learning experiences."

Copyleaks offers two solutions to see that content integrity, both of which will be available on D2L Brightspace's IntegrationHub, a centralized landing page for integration technologies and partner solutions within D2L Brightspace:

AI Content Detection, which is a leading AI text detection solution available on the market, with LMS and API integrations.

Copyleaks Plagiarism Detector, which Identifies potential plagiarism across nearly every language and confirms the authenticity and ownership of any given piece of content.

"As generative AI continues to proliferate and expand, knowing what content is human-created and what was generated by AI is crucial, especially within education," said Alon Yamin, CEO of Copyleaks. "We're excited to partner with D2L, a leader in global learning technology, and for the opportunity to bring our cutting-edge AI technology to institutions worldwide to support, inform, and empower responsible AI use, encourage originality with our award-winning plagiarism detection, and ensure the authenticity of all learning content."

For more information on D2L Brightspace, please visit: https://www.d2l.com/brightspace/ . To learn more about Copyleaks, please visit: https://copyleaks.com/ .

About Copyleaks

Dedicated to creating secure environments in which to share ideas and learn with confidence, Copyleaks is an AI-based text analysis company used by businesses, educational institutions, and millions of individuals around the world. Copyleaks users trust the tool to identify potential plagiarism and paraphrasing across nearly every language, verify authenticity and ownership, and empower error-free writing.

For more information, visit copyleaks.com or follow Copyleaks on LinkedIn.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

Twitter: @D2L

© 2023 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L EU B.V., D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D2L