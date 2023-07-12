CyberCatch and Proficio Announce Strategic Partnership That Provides Unique Combined AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Compliance and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Solution Globally

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'') (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation and Proficio ("Proficio"), a global leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to join forces to market and deliver a unique combined AI-enabled solution for organizations worldwide.

CyberCatch Logo (PRNewswire)

CyberCatch's proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution is designed to help organizations implement all mandated and necessary controls, detect control failures promptly, and facilitate their resolution, enabling continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation.

Proficio's MDR services provide round-the-clock protection, enabling organizations to proactively identify and respond to potential threats in real-time. With an array of cutting-edge technologies and advanced analytics, Proficio's solution offers unparalleled visibility into network activities, empowering organizations to detect and mitigate threats before they can cause significant damage.

The combined CyberCatch and Proficio solution provides organizations worldwide with the ability to achieve continuous compliance while safeguarding against pervasive cyber threats.

"We are thrilled by the tremendous value this collaboration will provide to our customers and the cybersecurity industry as a whole," said Brad Taylor, co-founder and CEO, Proficio. "We recognize the growing necessity for organizations to elevate their cyber risk management practices in today's increasingly complex digital environment. This partnership allows us to synergize our expertise and advanced technologies to deliver comprehensive protection and peace of mind to organizations operating in today's modern digital landscape."

"CyberCatch's AI-enabled continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution, coupled with Proficio's industry-leading MDR service, creates an unparalleled and comprehensive continuous cyber risk mitigation solution like no other in the industry. CyberCatch is excited to join forces with Proficio to provide organizations worldwide an edge over cyber threats," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

Under the partnership, both companies will promote the combined offering to their respective customers and prospective customers and differentiate in the marketplace with the end-to-end continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation offering.

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyberattacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio provides 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. Learn more at: https://www.proficio.com

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: info@cybercatch.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberCatch