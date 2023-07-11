TOM BURRELL, BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP FOUNDER EMERITUS, DEBUTS NEW MUSIC 'WITH A CONSCIOUSNESS'

Revered former chairman and CEO continues to pursue role as

lyricist-performer as he releases his second single, 'Deep'

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful new music has hit the radio airwaves and streaming platforms nationwide today, as Tom Burrell, the renowned, highly acclaimed founder of Chicago-based Burrell Communications Group, one of the most highly regarded multicultural advertising agencies in the U.S., has set aside his adman hat to don the role of song lyricist and performer.

Burrell has released his latest music single, "Deep." The track is a captivating, head-nodding spoken word composition now available on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and wherever digital music is sold. Burrell wrote and recites thought-provoking lyrics, skillfully delivered in a compelling musical composition and arrangement.

"'Deep' is essentially a love song dedicated to my wife, Madeline, expressing how 'deep' she is, along with a few general themes that fit the deep description such as Finnegans Wake and Deepak Chopra. It's a tribute to all Black women," states Burrell. "Think comparatives or similes. She is not an uncommon trope, but in this case the comparatives are largely of people, places and things tied to Black culture, Black history and Black icons," he adds. "The lyrics are designed to let you feel (the emotional part) and make you think (the cerebral part). The intent is to give the listener information he or she may already know, but also information that would be valuable to learn."

"In a world with so much idle chatter about things that don't much matter you magically appear, filling empty space with wisdom, substance, grace and mucho mas. Baby, you've got gravitas," Burrell wistfully writes. "You're the company I want to keep, because you're deep..."

"Deep like MLK, Marvin Gaye, Lady Day, Janelle Monae…deep like Barry tones, James Earl Jones. The profound sound that is Nina Simone's," he continues. "Deep like Invisible Man, Trouble Man, I AM A Man, Nothing But A Man," his lyrics emphatically intone.

The uplifting and empowering spirit of "Deep" resonates through Burrell's potent pen and expressive delivery at an important time, when society is grappling with the dual trauma of post-pandemic and post-George Floyd social justice reckonings. Peering knowingly through the haze of today's tumultuous climate, Burrell's lyrics at once pay a heartfelt and loving tribute to his wife, while also reminding listeners that knowledge is power.

All of this is seamlessly captured in the compelling words that have long been a part of his ad business persona.

This work represents only the latest in a growing repertoire of songs with lyrics written and produced by Burrell, with the common theme focusing on leveraging music to draw people in, so that meaningful messages can be delivered. Other notable tracks to be found here are "Say What?," and "Straight Talk" from his debut album Squeezin' the Juice, and "Not the Song I Want to Sing," written and performed on jazz artist Marlene Rosenberg's album MLK Convergence, also featuring Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Robert Irving III and Burrell.

His prior single, "Hate Power," performed by Joe Bruce, is an entrancing song that implores audiences to look within to, in the words of the Southern Poverty Law Center's campaign, "Fight hate. Ignoring it will not make it go away."

"Let me just state: Love is losing ground to the power of hate," Burrell narrates. "Hate Power is gaining ground by the hour. Well fed; surging ahead. Let's make 'love conquers all' more than a platitude. Love needs to change its attitude."

Burrell, who grew up in Chicago, established Burrell Communications Group in 1971 and led the company through 2004, recasting his career to become an author, lecturer and authority on media, culture, social science and history. He is author of the acclaimed book, Brainwashed: Challenging the Myth of Black Inferiority (©2010, Hay House/Smiley Books). The agency that bears his name to this day boasts a roster of premiere, blue-chip clients that lead in their respective categories, including Procter & Gamble, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Toyota, the National Park Foundation, Walmart and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

