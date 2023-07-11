CS Genetics Appoints Mike Stubbington, PhD, as Vice President of Research and Development

Appointment bolsters executive leadership team and adds exceptional single-cell applications and product development expertise to the organization

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics , a privately held genomics-technology company, today announced the appointment of Mike Stubbington, PhD, as Vice President of Research and Development.

Mike joins CS Genetics with a decade of experience in the development and application of single-cell technologies. He was most recently the Head of Biology at Synteny, where he was instrumental in the application of single-cell immunomics to power their AI disease discovery platform. Prior to Synteny he was at 10x Genomics, where he led the development of the Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping (BEAM) product line, for applications in biologic and cell-therapy discovery, and a team focused on applying advanced computational methods to understand biology from large-scale single-cell and spatial genomics data. Prior to 10x Genomics, he was at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, leading the Institute's Human Cell Atlas (HCA) organization alongside an active research program studying antigen receptor diversity and adaptive immune responses in health and disease. Mike earned his BA, MA, and MSci in Natural Sciences, and his PhD in Molecular Biology, from the University of Cambridge, and conducted post-doctoral training at the European Bioinformatics Institute.

CS Genetics has developed a next-generation instrument-free platform for single-cell genomics that leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement to produce simple, scalable, and accessible workflows that plug seamlessly into standard lab infrastructure. This disruptive platform will expand the reach of single-cell genomics to major underserved segments, such as new-to-single-cell customers and biopharma, and significantly broaden the use of single cell as a tool for scientific discovery.

"I am delighted to welcome Mike to our team at CS Genetics and turn over leadership of our Cambridge-based R&D team to him. Mike's expertise in single-cell applications and track record leading cross-functional development teams will be a force multiplier to the organization as we strive to become a leading technology platform provider in genomics," said Jay Harger, Senior Vice President of Operations at CS Genetics.

"We're excited to bring on someone of Mike's caliber and deep single-cell genomics experience as we embark on commercialization of our first product series. Mike will be instrumental in helping us go to market and drive further development of our product portfolio leveraging our core technology platform," said Jeremy Preston, CEO at CS Genetics.

"CS Genetics has developed a remarkably elegant and disruptive technology platform for single-cell genomics, and I'm thrilled to be joining at this exciting time. I'm looking forward to leading the R&D team to further success and delivering their ambitious roadmap of new single-cell products to the research community," said Mike Stubbington, Vice President of R&D at CS Genetics.

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California and Cambridge, UK. The company's product portfolio leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that is categorically different to other single-cell technologies, providing a clear commercial path globally without the extensive, multi-prong litigation risks borne by other platforms within the single-cell market. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single-cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, please contact info@csgenetics.com .

