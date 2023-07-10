Pomerantz LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement To All Persons and Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Community Health Common Stock during the Period Between February 21, 2017, and February 27, 2018, Inclusive, and Were Allegedly Damaged Thereby

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE DIVISION

CALEB PADILLA, Individually and On Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.,

WAYNE T. SMITH, LARRY CASH, and

THOMAS J. AARON, Defendants.



Case No.: 3:19-cv-00461 DISTRICT JUDGE ELI J. RICHARDSON MAGISTRATE JUDGE BARBARA D. HOLMES

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, Certification of

Settlement Class, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT

HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who or which, during the period between February 21, 2017, and February 27, 2018, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Community Health Systems, Inc., and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $9,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), which, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., before the Honorable Eli J. Richardson at the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom 5C, 719 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form") can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.CommunityHealthSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Padilla v. Community Health Systems, Inc., c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173112, Milwaukee, WI 53217, (877) 390-3492.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than October 26, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 22, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 22, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Community Health Systems, Inc., or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Casey E. Sadler, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

-or-

POMERANTZ LLP

Joshua B. Silverman, Esq.

10 South LaSalle Street, Suite 3505

Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 377-1181

jbsilverman@pomlaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Padilla v. Community Health Systems, Inc.

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173112

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 390-3492

www.CommunityHealthSecuritiesSettlement.com

info@CommunityHealthSecuritiesSettlement.com

Dated: July 10, 2023 By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Middle District of Tennessee

1 All capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 19, 2023 (the "Stipulation"), which is available at www.CommunityHealthSecuritiesSettlement.com.

