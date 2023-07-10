GetYourGuide Unlocks Four New 'Originals by GetYourGuide' Experiences That Immerse Travelers in the Unique Cultural Traditions of Kyoto City

GetYourGuide Unlocks Four New 'Originals by GetYourGuide' Experiences That Immerse Travelers in the Unique Cultural Traditions of Kyoto City

From an imperial temple and the art of wagashi to traditional Zen meditation, geiko ( Kyoto's geisha) culture and ancient Noh performance, four new 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experiences will let travelers participate in the preservation of important cultural traditions and provide unique access to many of Kyoto's hidden gems.

Travel to Asia-Pacific destinations is expected to increase significantly, 1 and GetYourGuide booking data shows Kyoto is quickly jumping to the top of the list of popular cities for US travelers, currently ranking as 45 th most visited city by Americans since it reopened in November 2022 – a significant leap from its 72 nd spot in 2019. 2

GetYourGuide understands the importance of preserving traditions while also making them accessible to travelers, and its partnership with the Kyoto City Tourism Association (DMO Kyoto) ensures that each experience is conducted with the utmost respect and sensitivity to the destination's culture.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GetYourGuide , leading online travel booking platform, announced today the launch of four new 'Originals by GetYourGuide' — curated, one-of-a-kind experiences exclusively available on the platform — that will respectfully immerse travelers in Kyoto's rich culture and well-known traditions, offering unique access to never-before-seen locations. Created in collaboration with the Kyoto City Tourism Association (DMO Kyoto), GetYourGuide will open centuries-old doors, allowing travelers to appreciate the local heritage of the city and dive deep into Japanese culture at a time when travel to Asia-Pacific destinations is expected to rise by 94%.3

GetYourGuide Launches Four New 'Originals by GetYourGuide' That Will Immerse Travelers in Kyoto’s Rich Culture and Traditions (PRNewswire)

"After reopening to the world late last year, travelers are once again eager for a glimpse of Japan's history and traditions, and Kyoto, which has one of the largest collections of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is at the top of their list," said Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of Brand at GetYourGuide. "Many of Japan's culturally significant sites are hard to access — or even off-limits to visitors — until now. Our newest Originals by GetYourGuide will help travelers discover Kyoto's sacred traditions and rich culture through immersive experiences that take them off the beaten path."

GetYourGuide's four new, bucket list-worthy experiences in Kyoto include:

Unlock Ninna-Ji, a UNESCO World Heritage temple and learn the art of Wagashi :

Commissioned by the imperial family, Ninna-Ji Temple in western Kyoto houses one of the longest-standing temple buildings and is recognized as safeguarding some of the best examples of Japan's temple craftsmanship. In this once-in-a-lifetime experience, travelers will unlock the gates to the Ninna-Ji's imperial and spiritual history before it opens to the public. A resident monk will guide them through the halls, including areas usually closed to the public, until they arrive at Ninna-Ji's private tea house where they will learn how to make traditional Japanese confections known as wagashi and enjoy a traditional tea ceremony. Travelers will prepare these delicacies instructed by a wagashi chef who has been recognized as one of the best by the Japanese government.



Commissioned by the imperial family,in westernhouses one of the longest-standing temple buildings and is recognized as safeguarding some of the best examples oftemple craftsmanship. In this once-in-a-lifetime experience, travelers will unlock the gates to the Ninna-Ji's imperial and spiritual history before it opens to the public. A resident monk will guide them through the halls, including areas usually closed to the public, until they arrive at Ninna-Ji's private tea house where they will learn how to make traditional Japanese confections known as wagashi and enjoy a traditional tea ceremony. Travelers will prepare these delicacies instructed by a wagashi chef who has been recognized as one of the best by the Japanese government.

Uncover the hidden world of Japanese maiko :

Kyoto , the former imperial capital, is the birthplace of geiko ( Kyoto's geisha) culture, training female performance artists to entertain guests at teahouses and social events by singing, dancing, performing music, hosting tea ceremonies, and serving food and drinks. In an extraordinary opportunity to learn from and interact with a maiko — a geiko apprentice — travelers will be guided through the historic Gion district, Kyoto's famous geiko neighborhood, by a knowledgeable local guide. They will learn about the traditional customs and practices of maiko and geiko, then witness an authentic maiko performance inside a teahouse, get to play maiko games and ask questions directly from the apprentice — an opportunity that is rarely granted to the public.



, the former imperial capital, is the birthplace of geiko (geisha) culture, training female performance artists to entertain guests at teahouses and social events by singing, dancing, performing music, hosting tea ceremonies, and serving food and drinks. In an extraordinary opportunity to learn from and interact with a maiko — a geiko apprentice — travelers will be guided through the historic Gion district,famous geiko neighborhood, by a knowledgeable local guide. They will learn about the traditional customs and practices of maiko and geiko, then witness an authentic maiko performance inside a teahouse, get to play maiko games and ask questions directly from the apprentice — an opportunity that is rarely granted to the public.

Take in the ancient art of Noh theatre :

Travelers will venture to the beautiful, remote village of Ohara nestled in the mountains of northern Kyoto , where visitors to Kyoto rarely stray and a prominent Noh family resides. In a guided tour of the village, they will learn about Noh, an ancient performing art combining dance and theater that is still practiced today. Permitted inside a Noh Master's studio, travelers will see his costumes and centuries-old masks close up, and witness a private performance in his home. At the pinnacle of this experience, participants will be allowed to try Noh themselves — a rare event since traditionally, only Noh families may practice this art form.



Travelers will venture to the beautiful, remote village of Ohara nestled in the mountains of northern, where visitors torarely stray and a prominent Noh family resides. In a guided tour of the village, they will learn about Noh, an ancient performing art combining dance and theater that is still practiced today. Permitted inside astudio, travelers will see his costumes and centuries-old masks close up, and witness a private performance in his home. At the pinnacle of this experience, participants will be allowed to try Noh themselves — a rare event since traditionally, only Noh families may practice this art form.

Practice a guided meditation with a Zen monk :Zen gardens and temples have long been a focal point for visitors to Kyoto and are the lifeblood of the city. In this exclusive experience, travelers will have a rare opportunity to experience the daily life of a Zen monk and gain insight into the history and practices of the temple as they enter the Jōju-ji Temple, a hidden gem known locally for its spectacular summer maple foliage. Here, they will learn about the history of Zen and its impact on Japanese culture, then experience a traditional Zen meditation with the temple's resident monk and get a glimpse into how this ancient wisdom lives on today. The exclusive visit will conclude with a lunch of Shojin, the traditional vegetarian fare of Zen Buddhist monks. Zen gardens and temples have long been a focal point for visitors toand are the lifeblood of the city. In this exclusive experience, travelers will have a rare opportunity to experience the daily life of a Zen monk and gain insight into the history and practices of the temple as they enter the Jōju-ji Temple, a hidden gem known locally for its spectacular summer maple foliage. Here, they will learn about the history of Zen and its impact on Japanese culture, then experience a traditional Zen meditation with the temple's resident monk and get a glimpse into how this ancient wisdom lives on today. The exclusive visit will conclude with a lunch of Shojin, the traditional vegetarian fare of Zen Buddhist monks.

To book a visit to any of the four Kyoto Originals, please visit the GetYourGuide website . Reservations are available on a first come, first served basis on select dates through November 2023.

To learn more about upcoming Originals by GetYourGuide and discover other unforgettable experiences around the world, please visit www.getyourguide.com .

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is the leading global online marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to discover and book the best and most unique activities in any destination — including guided tours by local experts, culinary excursions, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets, as well as exclusive bucket list experiences.

Today, GetYourGuide offers more than 75,000 activities from over 16,000 experience creators. Since launch, travelers from over 150 countries have booked more than 80 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide.

Powered by a global team of more than 700 travel and tech experts, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has 17 local offices around the world (including in the UK and USA).

Press Contact: getyourguide@redhavas.com

1 https://www.statista.com/outlook/mmo/travel-tourism/asia

2 According to GetYourGuide bookings data from January 2019-June 2023

3 https://www.statista.com/outlook/mmo/travel-tourism/asia

GetYourGuide (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GetYourGuide